UserZoom Appoints Gregg Hampton as Chief Financial Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UserZoom, the leader in Experience Insights Management (XIM), today announced that Gregg Hampton has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Gregg will provide financial leadership and strategic direction for UserZoom, leveraging more than three decades of experience with public and private enterprise organizations and rapid-growth technology companies. Gregg joins UserZoom after having most recently served as Chief Financial Officer for Apttus, a Middle Office software platform that automates relationship management processes.

"UserZoom has experienced tremendous growth across all aspects of our business, from our innovative solutions to our talent to our blue-chip customer base," said Alfonso de la Nuez, Co-CEO and Co-Founder, UserZoom. "Gregg's financial leadership experience will be critical as we build on our success and accelerate our growth plans. We're confident Gregg will be a great addition to our team as we continue to deliver on our mission of helping businesses get the insights they need to deliver better digital experiences for their customers."

"As digital adoption accelerates across all customer segments, UserZoom's solutions are addressing a critical need for better digital experiences and Experience Insights Management," said Gregg Hampton, CFO, UserZoom. "I'm looking forward to working with the team to further capitalize on opportunities presented by changing market dynamics, while also supporting UserZoom's core values and culture as a people-first, insights-driven organization."

Prior to his role at Apttus, Gregg served as the CFO for both Actian and Blue Coat Systems (acquired by Symantec). He also held various positions at HP, including General Manager of Enterprise Software and Vice President of Finance. Gregg joined HP through its acquisition of Mercury Interactive, where he served as Vice President of Internal Audit/Global Compliance and Corporate Controller. Gregg holds a BSC in Accounting from Santa Clara University.

About UserZoom

UserZoom is the all-in-one Experience Insights Management (XIM) solution for the enterprise. Its platform and services provide the quantitative and qualitative insights essential to measuring and improving digital experience. With offices in four countries, the company helps global brands such as Google, Oracle, Aetna, Santander, News UK and half of the Fortune 100 raise the bar for an outstanding digital experience. To learn more, visit www.UserZoom.com .

