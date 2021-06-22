UserZoom Appoints Laurie Schultz To Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UserZoom, the leader in Experience Insights Management (XIM), today announced that Laurie Schultz has joined its Board of Directors. Schultz brings over three decades of business development experience to the company, having a proven track record of delivering technology solutions to the market. She most recently served as Director and CEO of Galvanize, a leading provider of cloud-based security, risk management, compliance and audit software, and became the first Canadian female CEO to lead a technology company to unicorn status, after the company was sold to Diligent in April 2021.

"We're thrilled that Laurie is bringing her talents and wealth of experience to our board of directors," said Alfonso de la Nuez, Co-CEO and Co-Founder, UserZoom. "Laurie's impressive track record in bringing enterprise software solutions to market and beyond is a tremendous asset to our board, and we look forward to working together as we continue to expand UserZoom's presence in the market, as well as XIM's emergence as its own solution category."

"I'm very excited to join the team at UserZoom," said Schultz. "In today's digital experience economy, providing best-in-class experiences is a must, and successful businesses remain competitive by measuring and improving their digital experience through actionable insights. Not only is UserZoom at the forefront of this movement, but the company's people-centric and transparent culture also aligns very closely with my values."

Under her leadership, Galvanize raised over $100M in debt and equity, securing the company's position as a market leader across all major analyst reports and one of Canada's Top 100 Employers (2018-2021), Most Admired Cultures (2018-2020) and Best Managed Companies (2019-2021). Prior to Galvanize, Schultz held senior management positions at Intuit, KPMG, Sage and Telus Communications.

Schultz has received multiple leadership awards including 2019 EY Entrepreneur of the Year - Pacific Region (Technology), 2019 Business in Vancouver's (BIV's) CEO of the Year, WXN Canada's Most Powerful Women Top 100 (2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 Hall of Fame), the 2015 Gold Stevie® Award for North America's Female Executive of the Year, the YWCA's 2015 "Women of Distinction" award, BIV's 2014 "Women of Influence" award, and Minerva Foundation's 2013 "Excellence in Leadership" award. She holds an MBA and a Bachelor of Commerce degree, both received from the University of Alberta.

