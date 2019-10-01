UserZoom Survey: 70% of CEOs Say User Experience is Key Competitive Differentiator

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UserZoom , the UX Insights Company™, today announced the results from its second annual State of UX in the Enterprise Report, which tracks the User Experience (UX) market, key trends, challenges and future growth opportunities as reported by more than 220 global enterprises.

"There is no other report like this in the industry, that spans across countries, targeting enterprises with more than 1,000 employees," said Kuldeep Kelkar, SVP Global Research at UserZoom. "The annual UserZoom State of UX in the Enterprise report lends key industry insights, as we are able to do year-over-year analysis, allowing us to identify market challenges and opportunities and closely monitor where the UX market is headed."

Findings from UserZoom's 2019 report highlight the continued growth of the User Experience market, its growing standing as a key competitive differentiator, and its increased attention in the boardroom. In fact, 70 percent of survey respondents say their CEO mentions UX as a competitive differentiator, up from 52 percent in 2018. The frequency with which UX research is being conducted is also growing, with 61 percent of respondents saying they conduct UX research on a monthly, or more frequent, basis.

Additional State of UX in the Enterprise report highlights include:

29% of enterprises now have a VP of Design of Chief Experience Officer, up from 21% in 2018.

65% of respondents report the demand for UX research has increased in the last 12 months.

Survey respondents reported on the top trends impacting the user experience over the next five years including Artificial Intelligence (80%), Voice Interfaces (64%) and Automation (47%) as the top three.

The number one challenge UX professionals report facing in 2019 is having UX research included within the product development process (64%), followed by sourcing the right participants (50%), securing budget (49%) and getting executive buy-in (49%).

UX Measurement and Benchmarking has seen an increase in adoption over the last 12 months, as more companies seek to prove the value of UX with metrics that appeal to the C-Suite. In 2018, 21% of organizations reported conducting benchmarking, while in 2019 this jumped to 35%.

"This is an incredible time for anyone in the experience economy, as more and more organizations recognize that their product's User Experience can make or break their bottom line," said UserZoom Co-CEO, Alfonso de la Nuez. "Top brands are no longer offering products and services, they're offering incredible digital experiences. The findings of this report clearly demonstrate how UX is taking center stage in the boardroom, the frequency with which companies are conducting UX research, and the executive level focus of becoming a digital experience leader in order to compete to win."

Research Methodology

In early 2019, UserZoom surveyed 222 experience professionals at global organizations with more than one thousand employees across a range of industries. For a full copy of the report, visit http://info.userzoom.com/UX-Enterprise-Survey-2019.html .

About UserZoom

UserZoom is the all-in-one UX insights platform for the enterprise. Its cloud-based platform provides the quantitative and qualitative insights essential to measuring and improving the user experience. With offices in four countries, the company helps global brands such as Google, Oracle, Aetna, Santander, News UK and half of the Fortune 100 raise the bar for an outstanding digital experience. To learn more, visit www.UserZoom.com.

Press Contact:

Kate Lukach

Notable Marketing

973-723-6168 | kate@notablemarketing.com

SOURCE UserZoom

Related Links

https://www.userzoom.com

