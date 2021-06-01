UserZoom Unveils Industry-First QXscore to Help Businesses Measure and Improve Digital Experience

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UserZoom, the leader in Experience Insights Management (XIM), today announced the launch of QXscore, a standardized score for measuring the user experience (UX) of a company's digital properties, products, and services over time, and relative to competitors. QXscore, which is now available for customers using the UserZoom insights platform, quantifies user and customer attitudes and behaviors into a single score on a 100-point scale, aligning experience performance to strategic business KPIs, and surfacing opportunities for improvement.

Based on a validated and publicly-available methodology, QXscore is the first and only holistic experience measurement score that helps businesses understand and improve the performance of their digital properties, products, and services, while allowing digital teams and stakeholders to demonstrate the business impact of these improvements. It is also the only experience metric that combines both attitudinal data (such as usability, trust and NPS) and behavioral data (such as task success) in a single score to give an easily-understandable and comprehensive measure of the overall digital experience, and the drivers behind it.

"As delivering great digital experiences becomes increasingly strategic, we hear from business and product leaders that they know their approach to digital experience is working, but struggle to properly measure its strategic value and communicate that with key stakeholders," said Alfonso de la Nuez, Co-CEO and Co-Founder, UserZoom. "We've developed the QXscore to not only fill that gap and help companies measure the business impact of their experience strategy, but to show where they can gain a competitive advantage to drive results further."

In addition to measuring impact on a strategic level, QXscore helps companies track experience performance across multiple lines of business, digital properties and products. This helps design and product teams pinpoint which initiatives to prioritize, and track the impact over time.

"Measuring the impact that experience has on a business has always proved to be difficult and more of an artform than a science, as there was no way to directly correlate sales with UX or CX," said Kuldeep Kelkar, SVP, Global UX Research, UserZoom. "The launch of UserZoom's QXscore finally gives UX leaders and professionals a way to clearly demonstrate to leadership that digital experiences have a positive effect on sales and revenue, in addition to how they can further improve on experience, and therefore boost revenue gains even more."

