UserZoom Wins Two Comparably Awards for Best CEO and Best Company for Women

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UserZoom , the leader in Experience Insights Management (XIM), today announced that it has been awarded two of Comparably's annual "Best Companies" awards, taking home the win for "Best CEO" and "Best Company for Women."

The Comparably Awards capture employee feedback on 20 key culture metrics, including compensation and leadership, perks and benefits, professional development opportunities, and work environment. The Best CEO award reflects employees' ratings of their own company's CEO, while the Best Company for Women award is based on female employees' ratings of their workplace compared to others throughout the United States.

"We are honored to receive these awards and proud to see UserZoom's core culture and values as a people-first company being recognized and celebrated during this challenging year," said Alfonso De La Nuez, Co-CEO and Co-Founder, UserZoom. "Not only are we building an insights-driven company to provide best-in-class digital experiences, but we are also very committed to building a people-first and transparent culture that resonates with our team at UserZoom.''

"UserZoom's people are key to our growth, and since the company's founding in 2007, we have been laser focused on fostering the success and development of our employees through our company values," said Cathy Belford, VP of People, UserZoom. "UserZoom's people are integral to how we operate and grow as a company. We have a team of incredibly talented people who bring diverse perspectives and direction that guide UserZoom to be a company that we are all proud to be a part of. We're on a journey to continually improve in many areas across diversity and inclusion at UserZoom and although we still have a lot to achieve as a company, we have taken important steps forward. For example, we have heavily focused on hiring more women into the company, especially in leadership and engineering."

UserZoom is the all-in-one Experience Insights Management (XIM) solution for the enterprise. Its platform and services provide the quantitative and qualitative insights essential to measuring and improving digital experience. With offices in four countries, the company helps global brands such as Google, Oracle, Aetna, Santander, News UK, and half of the Fortune 100 raise the bar for an outstanding digital experience. To learn more, visit www.UserZoom.com .

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 different workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at their experiences and allowing for comparison across gender, ethnicity, age, department, experience, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, including its annual Best Places to Work series.

