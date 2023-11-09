Usetech announced the launch of cooperation with regional ML/AI solution providers at GITEX 2023 in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE , Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 43rd GITEX 2023, Usetech has agreed to partner with 11 companies to develop collaborations in the region to promote state-of-the-art artificial intelligence-based products.

It also signed contracts with Dubai's largest companies from the government and agricultural sectors to supply digital products — Octopus and UseBus.

GITEX, the annual information technology exhibition in the Persian Gulf, was held from October 16 to 20 in Dubai. Usetech, being a part of Global DevSlam Community and its sponsor, worked at the exhibition for 5 days and showcased their AI-based digital products and services.

As Ilya Smirnov, Head of ML/AI Department at Usetech, notes: "Usetech specializes in creating products that use AI technologies, and these were the most in-demand requests. Artificial Intelligence is no longer a trend, but a necessity, especially in such a developed country as the UAE. The agreements reached at GITEX are of great importance to us, as they will strengthen the company's position in the region and its reputation as one of the most trusted companies in the field of AI."

The experts from Usetech held a workshop on Artificial Intelligence and Big Data, answered questions, and actively interacted with the visitors of the exhibition to talk about the following products:

Octopus AI Solution for automatic optimization of server resources .

. UseBus is a next generation of AI aided Integration Platform .

. Teal HR — All essential employee engagement tools in one place.

The Usetech team was able to interact with representatives from different countries, including the Middle East and Europe, as well as various companies and discuss opportunities to work together.

About Usetech

Usetech is an international IT company with a full cycle of software development. Usetech has implemented more than 2000 projects for Fortune 1000 corporations and more than 60+ million users use the company's software solutions every day.

Gold Winner in IT Products & Services for Media and Entertainment, IT World Awards Winners, 2020

Finalist in DCS Awards, Managed Services Project of the Year, 2020

Silver Winner in Globee Awards, Disruptor Company of the Year | Information Technology Software, 2021

Top Software Developers in Dubai , according to TopDevelopers, 2023

, according to TopDevelopers, 2023 The Best Machine Learning Companies, according to SuperbCompanies, 2023

Read more about the company: usetech.com

SOURCE Usetech