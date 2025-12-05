USF and Old Dominion to Play in the 2025 StaffDNA Cure Bowl

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teams playing in the StaffDNA® Cure Bowl were announced today for the matchup taking place on Wednesday, December 17 at 5:00 pm EST at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The University of South Florida (USF) Bulls will face Old Dominion's Monarchs in this annual bowl game, which supports groundbreaking cancer research by raising millions of dollars each year through the Orlando Sports Foundation.

The StaffDNA Cure Bowl will take place in Orlando, Florida on December 17, 2025.

"We're thrilled to see the Bulls and the Monarchs take the field at this year's StaffDNA Cure Bowl. The game brings together the passion of college football with a purpose that unites teams, healthcare professionals, researchers and survivors in the fight against cancer," said Sheldon Arora, CEO of StaffDNA. "StaffDNA's technology is strengthening the connections between job seekers and hospitals, ultimately leading to better patient care. We're honored to support an event that celebrates teamwork, strengthens communities, and has a meaningful impact for so many."

Fans, supporters and teams are preparing to turn Camping World Stadium pink for game day. Pre-game festivities will include the March 2Cure parade, an opening ceremony, and a Battle of the Bands before kickoff.

StaffDNA announced in 2024 its five-year agreement as the title sponsor of the StaffDNA Cure Bowl in partnership with ESPN Sports and the Orlando Sports Foundation. The game is now in its 11th season in 2025.

Tickets for the StaffDNA Cure Bowl are available now. The game will be televised live on ESPN and available to watch on the ESPN family of networks. For more information, visit curebowl.com.

About StaffDNA®

StaffDNA created the industry's first Digital Marketplace for Healthcare Careers®. The StaffDNA innovative digital platform improves healthcare hiring through a superior process. StaffDNA's innovative technology empowers both healthcare professionals to find a job they love and hospitals and facilities to find the right staff at the right time. Nursing, allied, therapy, physician, and advanced practice professionals can now see fully transparent pay and job details for travel, perm, per diem and locum tenens jobs all in one app with no registration required. The platform also makes hiring more efficient for facilities by allowing them to communicate directly with candidates who qualify for open positions. StaffDNA's technology has been granted over 20 patents from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and has won over 50 national, regional, and local awards for being a Best Place to Work, having a World Changing Idea and one of the Fastest-growing Private Companies. To learn more, visit http://www.staffdna.com or call (888) 998-7323. The StaffDNA app is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Media contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE StaffDNA