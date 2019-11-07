USF Federal Credit Union Donates $10,000 to Tampa General Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- USF Federal Credit Union (USF FCU) donated $10,000 to Tampa General Hospital's (TGH) Neonatal Intensive Care Unit to provide families with front-facing baby carriers for newborns who spend time in the unit.

The Jennifer Leigh Muma Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Tampa General cares for about 100 babies a year who have been exposed to opiates or other substances. Most of their withdrawal is in the hospital, but even after discharge they have some symptoms that can be alleviated by carrying the baby in a baby front pack/carrier.

USF Federal Credit Union donates $10,000 to help infants suffering withdrawal from exposure to drugs.

Being close to another human is very comforting to these babies and assists with their development.

"We are pleased to be able to make this donation to the hospital and are glad this will help comfort these newborns and help them feel safe," USF FCU president and CEO Richard J. Skaggs said. "The work they're doing in the neonatal unit is vitally important and we're happy to help with this donation."

We're really excited about this gift, which will help keep babies calm and comfortable after they go home from the hospital," said Brenda Bugbee, NICU nurse manager. "It's very generous."

TGH is a Select Employee Group for the credit union and TGH employees and their families are eligible to join USF FCU.

