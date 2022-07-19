USF Federal Credit Union Hires Vice President of Member Experience

TAMPA, Fla., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USF Federal Credit Union (USF FCU) is pleased to welcome Richard J. Sellwood, MBA, CUDE, as the organization's new Vice President of Member Experience.

Sellwood, who most recently served as VP of Member Services for Reliant Community Credit Union in Rochester, NY, has spent 15 years working in credit unions overseeing all aspects of member care and member experience.

"Richard's strong background in caring for members and making sure their needs are met will bring fresh perspectives to our credit union," USF FCU President and CEO Richard J. Skaggs said. "He will continue to ensure that we meet our mission of delivering financial solutions to improve members' lives."

Sellwood has built a strong network in the industry and is actively engaged with CUNA, was named a Forty under 40 Honoree by the Rochester Business Journal in 2020 and was voted Young Professional of the Year for the New York Credit Union Association in 2019. He has an MBA from the Rochester Institute of Technology and is currently pursuing his Juris Doctor from Syracuse University College of Law.

At USF FCU, Sellwood will set the organization's performance standards and expectations, oversee efforts to provide exceptional service to our members, lead all member service areas, including all retail operations, the member service center, digital banking and branches.

About USF Federal Credit Union

USF Federal Credit Union offers a full range of financial services to the faculty, staff, students, alumni association members, and families of the University of South Florida. USF FCU serves more than 70,000 members with membership available through more than 40 Select Employee Groups and has assets of more than $1 billion. USF FCU is a recipient of the Florida Governor's Sterling Award for Performance Excellence. Please visit: www.usffcu.com for more information.

Media Contact: Bill Steiger / 813.569.2000 / [email protected]

