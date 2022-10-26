USF Muma College of Business Digital Marketing Program Announces Evan Rubinson as New Advisory Board Member

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of South Florida (USF) Muma College of Business recently appointed Evan Rubinson to the Advisory Board for the USF Muma College of Business Digital Marketing Program for a one-year, renewable term where he will mentor and provide real-life, business case study opportunities for students in the program.

"I am so honored to be offered this incredible opportunity to serve on the advisory panel and bring a unique skill set and a different perspective to the group as a music and finance entrepreneur," said Evan Rubinson, ERA Brands Founder, and CEO.

The USF Muma College of Business Digital Marketing Program is a hands-on, four-day immersion program where students learn to apply principles and techniques that drive success in marketing in the digital age. By solving real-world challenges, students use practices developed by top companies guided by digital marketing experts and professional instructors.

Throughout the program, students continuously build their own toolset and develop a unique, personalized digital marketing portfolio. The program helps students develop strategies, eliminate barriers and develop a customer-centric innovation mindset, break through silos to bring their organization together, gain customer insights and turn ideas into action.

During his one-year term, Rubinson will earn a digital marketing certificate and provide mentorship and potential internships for graduates. Rubinson has held multiple roles as CEO and CIO, is a college admissions advisory committee member, and was a division one college athlete.

Rubinson founded the hedge fund, Koroit Capital, which focuses on investments in highly-profitable healthcare and biotechnology companies. Evan's financial expertise, as well as his knowledge of policymaking and government regulation, have been instrumental in Koroit's all-encompassing investment approach. When Rubinson was 25, he transitioned from the financial sector to become president and CEO of Armadillo Enterprises, which owns and operates the world-famous guitar brand Dean Guitars, along with Luna Guitars and ddrum Percussion brands. He then founded ERA Music, where he is currently the CEO.

Rubinson supports multiple philanthropic initiatives including K9-focused charities like the Tampa Bay Humane Society and Southeastern Guide Dogs, along with Wounded Warriors, SGT Shredder: Rocking to Heal Vets, The Mike Calta Family Foundation, and his former high school, Tampa Jesuit High School, and serves as a member of The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM).

When attending Duke University as a track and field sprinter, his passion for business took hold, and graduated with a BA in economics and public policy and earned financial and investment-related internships with Wall Street firms and private equity companies. He serves as an interviewer for prospective applicants to Duke University and is a proud alumni donor.

About USF Muma College of Business Digital Marketing Program:

