USF Receives $1M Gift from USF Federal Credit Union, Elevating Longstanding Support

Part of this gift includes the establishment of four endowments to provide scholarships for students in the Latino Scholarship Program, Black Leadership Network and College of Nursing, as well as a first-of-its-kind scholarship for student veterans. In addition, USF FCU has committed to serve as title or presenting sponsor of 10 of USF's signature events.

"The university is deeply grateful for USF Federal Credit Union's decades-long history of supporting our students, faculty and alumni through programming and scholarships across all campuses," USF President Rhea Law said. "This new gift continues our longstanding partnership and provides opportunities that will enhance the lives of our shared USF community."

Established in 1959, just three years after the university's founding, USF FCU has existed to help USF's faculty, staff, students, alumni and their families achieve financial security and success. USF FCU has grown from just $505 in assets then to more than $1 billion in assets today. Along with providing service to its more than 70,000 members, USF FCU supports a variety of organizations in the local community.

"As a financial cooperative owned and controlled by our members, these gifts have been made possible by our members," said USF Federal Credit Union CEO and President Richard J. Skaggs. "Supporting USF is just one way we live out our mission to give back to the community we serve."

About the University of South Florida The University of South Florida, a high-impact global research university dedicated to student success, generates an annual economic impact of more than $6 billion. Over the past 10 years, no other public university in the country has risen faster in U.S. News and World Report's national university rankings than USF. Serving more than 50,000 students on campuses in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Sarasota-Manatee, USF is designated as a Preeminent State Research University by the Florida Board of Governors, placing it in the most elite category among the state's 12 public universities. USF has earned widespread national recognition for its success graduating under-represented minority and limited-income students at rates equal to or higher than white and higher income students. USF is a member of the American Athletic Conference. Learn more at www.usf.edu.

About USF Federal Credit Union

USF Federal Credit Union offers a full range of financial services to the faculty, staff, students, alumni association members, and families of the University of South Florida. USF FCU serves 70,000 members with membership available through more than 40 Select Employee Groups and has assets of more than $1.1 billion. Please visit usffcu.com for more information.

About the USF Foundation

The USF Foundation connects the university with donors who want to make a difference by providing private, philanthropic support to promote student success, academic initiatives, research, and other strategic priorities of the University of South Florida. Our people and programs, our ideas, our research, and our solutions comprise an ambitious plan to enhance healthcare, science, technology, education, business, the arts and global partnerships. Learn more at www.giving.usf.edu.

