USFS Changes Name to USFS Companies

LONGVIEW, Texas, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USFS, a leading provider of Environmental, Industrial, Remediation, and Civil Construction services to oil and gas companies, manufacturing facilities and government agencies today announced that it is doing business as USFS Companies to reflect the addition of a new Renewable Energy business unit along with additional new services in its Infrastructure and Environmental Services areas.

The addition of the Renewable Energy services business unit will help the company extend its best-in-class, high volume automated coatings capabilities, vast heavy transport services, concrete pad development, road constructions services and more to solar and wind farms developers. As a way of introducing this new business unit and the company's extended capabilities to the marketplace, the company is launching a new website under the company name USFS Companies and found at usfscompanies.com.

The new website will provide visitors with an extremely user friendly and intuitive experience to quickly and easily identify and locate needed services; and engage with the company through various media. The new website is divided into the company's three primary areas of expertise: Infrastructure, Renewable Energy and Environmental services.

"We are very excited to announce the launch of our Renewable Services business unit and name change," said Barry Stem, CEO, USFS Companies. "The extension of our services into the renewable energy sector will help us to further our mission of supplying safe, efficient services that help to protect the environment and the communities that we serve."

About USFS Companies:

Headquartered in Longview, Texas, USFS Companies is a recognized leader in the provision of industrial and renewable energy infrastructure construction and environmental cleaning services. The company's senior management team possesses over 30 years' experience in working with federal and state government agencies, engineering and consulting firms, industrial facilities, and railroads in handling the most complex building and cleanup projects. The company's highly trained project teams are focused on providing customers with services efficiently, on-budget and safely following the latest compliance regulations. The company maintains a NORM license for decontamination and remediation in the States of Texas and Louisiana, with reciprocity in multiple other states.

