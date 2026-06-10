USG Corporation Expands North American Manufacturing Network With New Alberta Wallboard Plant

Adds critical wallboard capacity in Western Canada to support a growing regional market

Represents one of USG's most significant investments in Canada

Sets a new standard for sustainable manufacturing with state-of-the-art technology and zero-waste initiatives

CHICAGO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USG Corporation, a leading manufacturer of building materials, today announced that its Canadian division, CGC Inc., has officially opened a new wallboard manufacturing plant in Wheatland County, Alberta. The CAD$210 million facility adds important wallboard capacity in Western Canada and strengthens USG's broader North American manufacturing network.

USG Corp. opens a new wallboard manufacturing plant in Wheatland, Alberta, Canada on June 10, 2026.

Located on 214 acres in Wheatland County, the new plant will manufacture Sheetrock® brand wallboard, an essential building material used in housing, commercial construction and infrastructure projects across North America. The facility is one of the most technologically advanced and sustainable plants in the global USG network and is designed to strengthen supply reliability in Western Canada.

"As one of the most significant wallboard manufacturing investments in our company's history, Wheatland represents a major milestone for our business and a significant commitment to the future of manufacturing and construction in North America," said Chris Macey, President and CEO of USG Corporation. "The new facility strengthens our manufacturing network, adds critical capacity in Western markets and improves our ability to deliver the quality, reliability and performance our customers expect."

"We are proud to officially open our doors in Wheatland County and deepen our long-term commitment to Western Canada," said Steve Youngblut, President of CGC Inc. "This modern, sustainable manufacturing hub will help ensure builders have access to the materials they need to build the homes and infrastructure Canada depends on, while supporting long-term jobs and economic growth in the region."

"Wheatland reflects Knauf Group's long-term commitment to modern manufacturing, operational excellence and sustainable growth in North America," said Dr. Uwe Knotzer, General Partner, Knauf Group and chairman of USG. "This facility is an important addition to our global manufacturing network and a strong example of how we invest for the long term in the markets, customers and communities we serve. Wheatland strengthens our ability to support growth in Western Canada with advanced, efficient and responsible manufacturing."

Construction of the facility followed a formal groundbreaking in 2024 and marks a major step in USG's effort to modernize its manufacturing network and expand production capacity. Together with the revitalization of the Little Narrows gypsum quarry in Nova Scotia, USG, through its Canadian division CGC, is investing nearly CAD$325 million to strengthen supply, expand manufacturing capacity and improve service across its North American network. The Little Narrows project is also expected to increase gypsum supply along the Eastern Seaboard.

Setting a new standard for sustainable manufacturing

The Wheatland plant supports CGC's sustainability goals through industry-leading operational efficiency, including a 20 per cent reduction in carbon emissions, a 25 per cent reduction in water usage, zero manufacturing waste to landfill and on-site solar generation that helps reduce the facility's environmental footprint. By producing wallboard closer to customers in Western Canada, the facility also helps reduce transportation distances and associated emissions while improving supply reliability.

Helping build North America since 1902

Founded in 1902, USG has played a leading role in the development of modern building materials in North America. In 1907, CGC was established in Nova Scotia as the Canadian Gypsum Company, initially focused on quarrying and exporting gypsum rock to the United States. Today, CGC is USG's Canadian division, and both are part of Knauf Group, one of the world's leading building materials manufacturers. Knauf's long-term ownership supports continued investment in modernization, operational performance and growth, with the 2019 combination of USG and Knauf creating the world's largest gypsum company.

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About USG Corp.

USG Corporation, an industry-leading manufacturer of building products and innovative solutions, is the parent company of CGC and USG LATAM. Headquartered in Chicago, we serve construction markets around the world with wall, ceiling, flooring, sheathing and roofing products that enable our customers to build the outstanding spaces where people live, work and play. For additional information, visit USG Corp.

About CGC Inc.

CGC Inc. is a leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of gypsum wallboard products, interior finishing materials and suspended acoustical ceilings in Canada. Founded in Nova Scotia in 1907, CGC has helped build Canada for nearly 120 years, supplying the essential materials used in the homes, hospitals, schools, offices and infrastructure that Canadians rely on every day. It has mining, manufacturing and logistical operations across Canada, including Nova Scotia, Quebec, Ontario and recently completed construction on its newest plant in Alberta. Visit the CGC Inc. website to learn more.

About Knauf Group

The Knauf Group is an international building materials manufacturer based in Iphofen, Germany. Founded in 1932, the family-owned company today is the world's leading producer of gypsum-based construction materials and systems, energy-efficient insulation, and system solutions for ceilings. It operates more than 300 production sites and sales organisations in over 90 countries on all continents. In 2024, its approximately 43,500 employees generated sales of EUR 15.6 billion.

SOURCE USG Corporation