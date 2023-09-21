USG Water Solutions Celebrates Six Decades of Providing Asset Management and Maintenance Services to Water Utilities across the United States

News provided by

USG Water Solutions

21 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

USG Water Solutions Celebrates Six Decades of Providing Asset Management and Maintenance Services to Water Utilities across the United States

ATLANTA, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmly rooted in tradition with an eye on the future, USG Water Solutions (USG) is proudly celebrating its 60th anniversary in business.

USG was founded in Madison, NC in 1963 as a regional painting and maintenance contractor specializing in the renovation of water storage tanks. Over the past 60 years, the company has grown into a leading provider of asset maintenance and rehabilitation solutions for the municipal water industry in the United States.

Continue Reading
USG Water Solutions can meet the maintenance needs of your entire water or wastewater system infrastructure from storage tanks and pipe networks to treatment plants and metering systems.
USG Water Solutions can meet the maintenance needs of your entire water or wastewater system infrastructure from storage tanks and pipe networks to treatment plants and metering systems.

Today, with a staff of 600 experts and a comprehensive portfolio of technologies and services, USG delivers proprietary maintenance solutions for multiple components of a water or wastewater system. The company's solutions increase the sustainability and operational efficiency of water infrastructure and keep critical assets—from storage tanks and pipe networks to treatment plants and metering systems—in full compliance with all federal, state, and local regulations.    

"In an industry dominated by aging infrastructure issues, workforce shortages and ever-changing regulations, we are continually expanding our capabilities and refining our services to meet the needs of the municipal market. USG Water Solutions continues to evolve and is providing asset management solutions that deliver sustainable and compliant results to our customers," said USG Water Solutions CEO John Flaugher.

"Over the years, we have expanded our service offerings though the acquisition of businesses like Odle, Inc.—a company specialized in concrete rehabilitation—and also through strategic partnerships with other leading corporations such as Aclara Technologies LLC in the field of smart metering and Cleanwater1, Inc. (formerly UGSI Solutions, Inc.), a specialist of water quality solutions," he added.

As USG evolved, so did the company's shareholders. USG was acquired in late 2008 by one of the largest water companies in the world, Suez, and then became part of Veolia North America following the merger of Veolia and Suez.

While USG services and operations have expanded, the company has remained true to its roots, always focused on providing asset management solutions that help utilities improve operations and minimize maintenance costs.

"Our 45 water system consultants, 11 service centers and 130 field crews nationwide continue to deliver quick response times and superior results on every project. We have completed some 25,000 asset renovations to date, and we currently have 8,000 assets on a long-term subscription-based maintenance program, a testament to our commitment to service excellence."

In early 2023, USG was acquired by private investment firm Turnspire Capital Partners LLC, which has a track record of purchasing high-quality businesses and providing them with strong support to solidify their leadership position.

"As only the sixth person to lead USG Water Solutions in our 60-year history, I am honored to have been entrusted to build on these achievements and am committed to preserving the unique blend of continuity and innovation that has fueled our growth and success. On behalf of our management team, I want to extend our thanks and appreciation to our shareholders, customers and employees, whose continued confidence and trust have been so essential to our long-term success," Mr. Flaugher concluded.

About USG Water Solutions
USG Water Solutions is a national leader in providing maintenance services to municipal and private water companies across the United States and the leading provider of asset management programs for water and wastewater infrastructure to the municipal market. USG was formerly known as Veolia Advanced Solutions and, before that, Suez Advanced Solutions.

John Flaugher Bio
In addition to his roles with Impact Management Consulting and Suez Water Advanced Solutions, John Flaugher spent two decades at Nalco Chemical Company advancing to executive level roles at the global water and process solutions provider. Mr. Flaugher has also held Board membership and Board advisory roles with multiple companies in the water and chemical industry. 

SOURCE USG Water Solutions

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.