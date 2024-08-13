USG Water Solutions Expands Commitment to U.S. Water and Wastewater Infrastructure with New California Service Center

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USG Water Solutions is proud to announce the opening of USG West in Ontario, California, its newest service center. This location―its second on the West Coast―marks another significant milestone in the company's commitment to enhancing water and wastewater infrastructure asset and operations management services for utilities and private water companies across the United States. USG West is strategically positioned to better serve current and future communities and customers, ensuring access to safe and reliable water services.

"The opening of USG West is a testament to our ongoing dedication to supporting the water infrastructure needs of communities nationwide," said John Flaugher, CEO of USG Water Solutions. "At USG Water Solutions, we are dedicated to providing our customers with proven solutions and technology that delivers safety, optimal performance, and economic security. Our customers have peace of mind knowing that we monitor, manage, and maintain their assets throughout the duration of their contract while delivering exceptional service and ensuring the reliability of those assets."

"The opening of USG West shows our dedication to supporting the water infrastructure needs of communities nationwide." Post this

As the leading provider of asset maintenance and rehabilitation services for the municipal water industry in the United States, USG Water Solutions has a staff of technical experts and a comprehensive portfolio of technologies that allow it to design and deliver value-based, sustainable and compliant results for any component of a utility's water or wastewater system. With its experienced team and array of technologies, it can meet the maintenance needs of an entire system infrastructure from storage tanks and pipe networks to treatment plants and metering systems.

Moreover, the company employs unionized service professionals at USG West, ensuring the highest quality and efficiency in service delivery. The company's commitment to safety and quality is unparalleled, evidenced by its industry-leading safety rating and ISO 9001:2015 certification.

With 11 service centers nationwide and a workforce exceeding 600 employees, USG Water offers innovative and value-creating solutions in various areas, including water storage tanks, water quality, distribution pipelines, concrete infrastructure, and metering applications. Its team includes over 80 NACE-certified inspectors and more than 45 SSPC-certified inspectors, highlighting our dedication to excellence and industry standards. For more information, visit us at: www.usgwater.com.

SOURCE USG Water Solutions