USGA and Topgolf's World Golf Tour Game Launch 2018 Virtual U.S. Open Qualifier

This year's game features the 'Dream 18,' a hand-picked selection of iconic U.S. Open holes from the past decade, including the 17th hole at Oakmont (Pa.) Country Club and the famed 18th hole at Pebble Beach. 2018 participants will join the 4.2 million golf fans that have played more than 28 million virtual rounds on U.S. Open courses to date.

For the fifth year, Lexus and the USGA have collaborated with Topgolf's WGT to bring the experience to golf fans and gamers throughout the world.

"The Virtual U.S. Open on the WGT game has provided golf fans with a truly unique way to experience the iconic venues that serve as the foundation for golf's ultimate test," said Navin Singh, head of Global Content and Media Distribution for the USGA. "In honor of a decade of unmatched online competition and 28 million Virtual U.S. Open rounds, we are excited to offer fans the chance to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Virtual U.S. Open and compete on a collection of the most storied holes in golf."

Contestants can play unlimited qualifying rounds for the 2018 Virtual U.S. Open through June 30. The top 156 qualifiers plus ties will then square off for the Virtual U.S. Open title from July 1-16. Additional prizes include a $500 gift card to usgashop.com, and all qualifiers who make the cut will receive a one-year USGA membership.

"We have been proud to collaborate with the USGA for the past 10 years to provide fans with an unrivaled virtual golf experience commensurate with the U.S. Open," said Topgolf Media President YuChiang Cheng. "This year's competition continues this tradition and elevates the experience with this special 10th anniversary course, allowing fans to replay the holes that have created some of golf's most memorable moments."

In March, WGT players began competing in the annual Front 9 Challenge for a sneak peek of the first nine holes of the 'Dream 18.' In April, the Back 9 Challenge was released to give competitors a chance to prepare for this year's U.S. Open qualifier.

The WGT Golf app is available through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store as well as a desktop version on WGT.com.

About the USGA

The USGA celebrates, serves and advances the game of golf. Founded in 1894, we conduct many of golf's premier professional and amateur championships, including the U.S. Open and U.S. Women's Open. With The R&A, we govern the sport via a global set of playing, equipment and amateur status rules. Our operating jurisdiction for these governance functions is the United States, its territories and Mexico. The USGA Handicap System is utilized in more than 40 countries and our Course Rating System covers 95 percent of the world's golf courses, enabling all golfers to play on an equitable basis. The USGA campus in Liberty Corner, New Jersey, is home to the Association's Research and Test Center, where science and innovation are fueling a healthy and sustainable game for the future. The campus is also home to the USGA Golf Museum, where we honor the game by curating the world's most comprehensive archive of golf artifacts. To learn more, visit usga.org.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 240 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers six F SPORT models and two F performance models. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

