USGA Partners with Sentry Insurance to Support Recreational Golf

The multi-year agreement establishes Sentry as the USGA's official insurance partner and further solidifies Sentry's long-term commitment to the game of golf, which first came to life through SentryWorld, the company's golf and recreational complex built in the early 1980s to serve its home community. Through golf and the conversations that take place on the golf course, the Stevens Point, Wis., mutual insurer continues to forge long-lasting business relationships and deeper friendships with clients and those throughout the game.

The company becomes the sixth corporate partner in the USGA's global program, which is designed to leverage the power of business leadership to extend the reach of the USGA's mission to champion and advance the game of golf.

"The USGA and Sentry share so much in common – our genuine love of the game and our century-long commitment to building stronger communities," said Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA. "They are a natural fit to help us deepen our investment in the recreational game and dedicate powerful resources to advance the next generation of golfer technology."

"We don't just love golf at Sentry, it's an integral part of who we are and how we've done business for decades," said Pete McPartland, Sentry chairman of the board, president and CEO. "We believe that there's no better environment for building and strengthening relationships than on the golf course. Golf brings people together – business professionals, communities and families. And the values the game teaches – integrity, fairness and a strong work ethic – are foundational to our business. Through this USGA partnership, we're glad to have the opportunity to broaden golf's reach and advance it in innovative ways."

As part of the long-term relationship, Sentry will also become the presenting partner of the USGA's Golf Handicap Information Network (or GHIN), a suite of innovative technology products that connects golf associations, golf courses and golfers through delivery of a secure USGA Handicap Index®.

The GHIN community in the USA comprises more than 2 million golfers who are linked through 55 USGA Allied Golf Associations, the GHIN mobile app, GHIN kiosks located in most golf shops, and GHIN.com. The USGA first developed the network in 1981 to relieve the burden placed on clubs and golf associations to manage golfer handicap data on their own. The vast majority of golf courses and golf associations in America are now part of the GHIN ecosystem, with updated GHIN products released to accommodate the launch of the World Handicap System last year.

The immediate investment in technology will accelerate the delivery of new services and fuel a pipeline of new features that will directly benefit golfers. Clubs and golf associations across America will continue to benefit from robust player data, allowing them to encourage new playing opportunities at the local and regional levels.

"Partners like Sentry are helping us to empower the broader golf community with the innovation that it needs to bring more people to the game and to keep them engaged," said Davis. "Advancing these tools plays a vital role in how the business of golf operates at local courses across America."

As part of the partnership, Sentry will participate in the USGA's corporate hospitality program while also co-creating a custom content series, community outreach program, and broadcast integrations.

The announcement comes in the immediate aftermath of the USGA's Annual Meeting, the association's yearly gathering of its Member Clubs and stakeholders throughout the golf industry, conducted to share and jointly celebrate the organization's work to support a healthier future for the game.

