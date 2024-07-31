BOCA RATON, Fla, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boca Woods Country Club proudly hosted the 2024 US Women's Amateur Championship Qualifying Round on Monday, June 24th. The event saw 52 talented participants vying for two coveted spots in the prestigious US Women's Amateur Championship, scheduled to take place at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, from August 5th to 11th, 2024.

USGA US Women’s Amateur Qualifying Round at Boca Woods Country Club Tommy Chipman, Assistant Golf Professional; Duke Trombetti, Head Golf Professional; Jeff Gullett, Director of Golf; Tom O'Brien, Assistant Golf Professional.

Emerging as co-medalists with impressive scores of 67 (-5) were Morgan Mussatt from Richmond, Virginia, and Jieen Lin from Taipei, China. Their stellar performances secured them the top qualifying positions for the upcoming championship.

The competition for the two alternate spots was fierce, culminating in a dramatic playoff at a score of 68 (-4). Izzy Pellot from Orlando, Florida, clinched the 1st Alternate position after a gripping three-hole playoff against Scarlet Weidig from Costa Rica, who secured the 2nd Alternate spot.

Boca Woods Country Club extends its congratulations to all the participants and wishes the best of luck to those advancing to the US Women's Amateur Championship.

"Boca Woods was excited to host and develop a relationship with USGA/FSGA tournament committee and we look forward to hosting future competitions. This was a great event that was supported by the Board, Membership, and Team Members." (Jeff Gullett, Director of Golf).

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Boca Woods Country Club