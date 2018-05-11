USGA Welcomes P.J. Boatwright Internship Class Of 2018 To Liberty Corner Campus

Members of the class of 2018 will serve as full-time staff at 59 Allied Golf Associations in the United States, Puerto Rico and Mexico. Lasting between three and 12 months, the internships provide direct exposure to managing all aspects of the game, including conducting competitions, junior golf programs and supporting membership initiatives.

"Providing opportunities for the next generation of leaders in golf is one of the most important roles we can play as stewards of the game," said Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA. "In partnership with our AGAs, we've significantly expanded the reach of the program and will continue creating meaningful pathways to employment in golf."

Interns visited the USGA campus in Liberty Corner, N.J., this week for a two-day orientation, with USGA subject-matter experts leading training sessions on topics such as championship administration, community outreach programming, course rating, agronomy, Rules, golf handicapping and partnerships.



Alumni of the Boatwright program have advanced to successful golf careers throughout the world, including 128 current employees of state and regional golf associations, 16 current USGA staff members and many golf companies and courses throughout the country.

"The 12-month P.J. Boatwright internship opportunity paved the way for my career and allowed me to build a comprehensive foundation in all areas of the business," said Jesse Menachem, Mass Golf executive director and former Boatwright intern. "I've now had the privilege to work with several former Boatwright interns and, to this day, I'm able to lean on the network of alumni from across the entire golf industry to learn, ask questions and to share best practices."

Many short- and long-term 2018 funded internships remain available in several states, including Alaska, Arizona, California, Nevada, Vermont and others. To learn more and to view a list of opportunities, visit http://www.usga.org/about/p-j--boatwright-internship---golf-administration-.html

