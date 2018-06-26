USGBC Recognizes Huguenot High School as Community Champion

Richmond's first high school built in 48 years, Huguenot High School opened in 2015 and earned Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification. The new school aligned with the city's desire to create a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) focused facility that will propel students into the emerging global and technology-based economy. To support outreach and wellness initiatives, the school features a 3,800-square-foot community center that houses a health clinic, adult education classrooms, and a parent resource center.

Having designed 96 LEED certified projects and 31 Energy Star buildings, Moseley Architects often partners with clients and contractors to develop strategies that improve performance. With Huguenot High School, water efficiency was a top priority. As a result, low-flow fixtures were installed to reduce water use by over 40 percent compared to standard fixtures. A demonstration green roof that can serve as an outdoor classroom features roof drains leading to large downspout planters that utilize rainwater for irrigation. The building is heated and cooled through an innovative active chilled beam system that reduces energy use by approximately 30 percent compared to a baseline system.

Post-occupancy surveys indicate that a large majority of Huguenot's students and teachers enjoy their new high-performance school. Students favored the larger classrooms and ergonomic furniture while teachers praised the incorporation of more natural light, expanded project-based learning spaces, and welcoming environment.

Stephen Halsey, a vice president with Moseley Architects and leader of the design team, admires the school's accomplishments and commends Richmond Public Schools' desire to be forward thinking. "I am pleased that the students have responded so positively to the building's features and that we were able to achieve the city's vision," said Halsey. "Huguenot sets an example for what is possible for future projects in the city."

For a complete list of the 2018 USGBC winners and more information, visit www.usgbc.org/articles/2018-usgbc-virginia-leadership-award-recipients-announced.

About Moseley Architects

Moseley Architects provides comprehensive architecture, engineering, interior design, high-performance design, and construction administration services to clients worldwide. In a multi-disciplinary studio setting, the firm strives to enrich communities by collaborating with local governments, public schools, colleges and universities, correctional institutions, and private sector clients. Founded in 1969 in Richmond, Virginia, Moseley Architects footprint includes offices in Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, and South Carolina. More information can be found at www.moseleyarchitects.com.

CONTACT:

Lisa Demmel

Ldemmel@moseleyarchitects.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usgbc-recognizes-huguenot-high-school-as-community-champion-300672348.html

SOURCE Moseley Architects

Related Links

http://www.moseleyarchitects.com

