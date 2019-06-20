USGLC Announces Cargill as Heartland Chair

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Global Leadership Coalition (USGLC) is pleased to announce the launch of an innovative partnership with Cargill to increase and amplify powerful conversations on global development and the critical role America's ag economy can play in advancing U.S. interests around the globe.

Cargill will serve as Chair of USGLC's Heartland Tour through 2020. Featuring events across 13 Midwest states, the tour is intended to spark dialogue among elected officials, community leaders, businesses, academics and nonprofits on the ways global economic engagement can lift up and inspire local communities. With 95% of the world's consumers outside U.S. borders and the fastest-growing markets in developing countries, the tour will explore ways for America to stay competitive in the global marketplace, ensuring a level playing field for U.S. businesses.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cargill as our new Heartland Chair to bolster USGLC's efforts to engage citizens across America's heartland about why leading globally matters locally," said USGLC President and CEO Liz Schrayer. "Cargill is an innovative company that truly understands the importance of the world to local business, community, and farm leaders throughout the Midwest. That's why they will join us in forums with policymakers on both sides of the aisle— just like those we have held from Scranton, PA to Kalamazoo, MI and beyond. A heartland company with deep international development roots, Cargill can both share inspiring stories and draw powerful, local connections, making the compelling case that our work overseas strengthens our economy and our national security."

"The Midwest has long been the agricultural and manufacturing heart of America. As our Heartland states succeed, so does the U.S. and the world succeed," said Devry Boughner Vorwerk, Cargill Vice President of corporate affairs. "Cargill remains a steadfast advocate for open markets, allowing American farmers and farm communities to thrive as they feed the world's families and boost their local economies."

"USGLC shares this passion, engaging and educating policymakers on the tie between America's leadership and global development," continued Vorwerk. "We are pleased to serve as their Heartland Chair through 2020, inviting a network of advocates to join us in lifting up America's Heartland—and the men and women who rely on our rural communities and America's global leadership for their families' livelihoods."

Cargill's role as Heartland Chair kicked off at USGLC's State Leaders Summit on June 17, 2019 in Washington, D.C. Tour events, intended to strengthen rural leadership voices and build a network of military, business, NGO, faith and community leaders as advocates for the local economic and security benefits of global engagement, will resume in August 2019.

About USGLC

The U.S. Global Leadership Coalition ( www.usglc.org ) is a broad-based influential network of 500 businesses and NGOs; national security and foreign policy experts; and business, faith-based, academic, military, and community leaders in all 50 states who support strategic investments to elevate development and diplomacy alongside defense in order to build a better, safer world.

About Cargill

Cargill's 155,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive.

We combine 153 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

SOURCE Cargill

Related Links

https://www.cargill.com/

