USHealthPass, Braintivity and VisitMexico USA Partner to Provide COVID-19 Health Pass Verification to Travelers Going to and From Mexico

The VisitMexico USA initiative has partnered with PassID powered by PROVEN, a secure, digital tool that allows organizations to safely confirm the COVID-19 health status of travelers, employees, and customers. The health tool helps fight the spread of COVID-19 while keeping everyone's health information safe, secure and is only seen by licensed healthcare professionals. Key features of the MyPassID App include verified COVID-19 vaccine credentials, COVID-19 symptom/contact tracing, and with additional capabilities to use thermal imaging and biometric screening. The system functions as much more than a vaccine passport because it can include anyone, regardless of whether they are vaccinated, have recovered from COVID-19, or are showing no signs of exposure or symptoms.

The mobile App works on iPhone and Android devices and displays a QR code that confirms the user's name, birthday, and time stamp of health clearance. The system is easy to deploy, safe, secure, and HIPAA regulated. All personal health information is kept secure and confidential, and the software integrates into systems such as travel reservation databases to provide verification before travel or events.

Under the guidance of director general Gonzalez Gonzalez and Marcos Achar Levy, Visit Mexico has adopted the most advanced digital technology and data analysis to modernize tourism engagement and ensure a smooth experience for travelers going to and from Mexico. The effort is not only focused on driving safe and healthy travel to Mexico, but also on providing all travelers with the most comprehensive and health-conscious experience while in the country.

The PassID powered by PROVEN mobile app MyPassID is secured with access control measures to keep users' personal information private. The technology is HIPAA compliant and HITRUST certified so that users and organizations can feel comfortable knowing their data is secure and compliant with the highest standards. The app is currently available for download from Google Play and the App store.

"As borders continue to open up and tourism picks up, there is an increased need for health monitoring to protect the safety of both passengers and the country-at-large," said USHealthPass President and Chairman of the Visit México Health Board Peter Gallic. "PROVEN will fill that need, keeping travelers safe and secure with this portable tool that can validate anyone's COVID-19 health status."

"Following our strategy to promote Mexico as a destination and attract travelers in a reliable and safe way, we are excited to announce this alliance that will help travelers have the confidence while making their traveling decisions to Mexico´s most wanted destinations," said Carlos Gonzalez Gonzalez, General Director of VisitMexico.

About Visit Mexico

Braintivity/Visit Mexico is a private organization and self-funded strategy that is bringing a new approach to marketing and promoting the entire country of Mexico. Over the past two years and during the pandemic, they have been developing platforms, creating worldwide international alliances and focusing on a strategy. The Visit Mexico unique strategy was established in 2018 under Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and with the leadership of Lic. Miguel Torruco Marquez, tourism minister of Mexico.

About Visit Mexico USA

Visit Mexico USA was formed by Kent M. Swig, Gary K. Levi and Alvaro Vitolo to market and promote visitor travel to Mexico. The three principals have decades of experience in the hospitality, tourism, real estate, marketing, and government sectors of the economy. With their respective backgrounds, they bring to this collaboration a wealth of knowledge to effectively create the visibility and awareness necessary to substantially increase business and tourism interest in Mexico. In addition, with this first international office of the Visit Mexico brand, the three principals have assembled an executive team that includes the best leaders in the leisure and travel and branding industries.

About USHealthPass

Based in Clearwater Florida and Washington DC, PROVEN is a new digital health tool launch by USHealthPass, which is partnering with organizations across the globe to safely reopen as we find new solutions to live and work with COVID-19, and allows people to move freely without violating their privacy (HIPAA compliant). PROVEN provides a global health pass to help keep each other safe as we get back to life. The tool keeps everyone's personal health information safe and all medical records confidential as they are reviewed by licensed healthcare professionals. PROVEN provides employers, schools, tourism, hospitality, and event providers a straightforward color-coded status to quickly understand if someone has been COVID verified or not. For more information, please visit ProvenPass.com.

About Pass

Pass is a PassID offering that focuses on providing access control mechanisms for organizations and individuals alike. The Pass product suite involves a range of solutions including an access control endpoint, a mobile app with verified digital credentials, and a cloud platform with advanced data analytics – all of which enable users to authenticate and utilize their identity to move through life seamlessly. To learn more, visit https://www.passid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

