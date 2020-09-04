Usher Announces Headlining Las Vegas Residency At The Colosseum At Caesars Palace

The multi-talented showman will give his fans an extraordinary immersive experience that only Usher can deliver. The exclusive, only-in-Vegas spectacular will be performed in The Colosseum, an intimate 4,300-seat world-class performance venue, allowing Usher's fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see him up close and personal. Promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, the show will be packed with an impressive repertoire of smash hits spanning Usher's 20-year career, including his early records and more recent songs, as well as new music.

"I have missed performing for my fans live and I am so excited to see them in Las Vegas," said Usher. "My residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be full of surprises and an Usher experience like they've never seen or heard before!"

Tickets will go on sale to the public starting Thursday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. PT. Fan presale tickets will be available beginning Monday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. PT until Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. PT.

Citi is the official presale credit card of Usher's residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Monday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. PT until Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. PT through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will have access to presales running Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. PT through Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. PT.

General ticket prices begin at $59, plus applicable tax and fees, and a limited number of VIP meet & greet packages are also available for each show. All tickets and packages can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/ushervegas or in-person at The Colosseum box office. All shows begin at 9 p.m.

The 12 performances going on sale are:

July 2021: 16, 17, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30, 31

Dec 2021: 28, 29, 31

Jan 2022: 1

Additionally, Usher, Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment are donating $1 of every ticket purchased to Usher's Las Vegas residency to Usher's New Look, Inc. (UNL). Founded in 1999 by Usher as a young man barely out of his teens, UNL is on a mission to transform the lives of underserved youth through a comprehensive program that develops passion-driven, global leaders. UNL's peer-to-peer program model and curriculum provides Access, Awareness and Empowerment to youth in underserved communities, in order to guide them on a pathway to leadership and help them make educational and career choices that match their passions. Over the course of 21 years, the organization has reached more than 50,000 young people.

Challenging himself creatively and testing musical boundaries are characteristics that have defined Usher's career since he was first discovered 20 years ago on "Star Search." Usher has been ranked by the Recording Industry Association of America as one of the best-selling artists in American music history, having sold over 65 million albums worldwide. He has won numerous awards, including eight GRAMMY® Awards, and was named the #1 Hot 100 artist of the 2000s decade. Billboard named him the second most successful artist of the 2000s decade, with his career-propelling 2004 album "Confessions" being ranked as the top solo album of the 2000s decade. Usher has attained nine Hot 100 #1 hits (all as a lead artist) and 18 Hot 100 top 10 singles.

2020 continues to be a busy year for Usher. Musically, he recently released the single "Don't Waste My Time," which hit #1 on Billboard's R&B chart, as well as "I Cry," a powerful and emotional song about the social and racial injustices of our time. Usher is currently in the studio recording his ninth studio album which will be released in late 2020.

Realizing that with success comes responsibility, Usher has also proven to be a major philanthropic force. Founded in 1999, Usher's New Look, Inc. empowers youth from impoverished communities to become leaders. In recognition of his accomplishments, Usher has been honored by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the Trumpet Foundation, Do Something, the NAACP, and as the 2010 Ford Freedom Award Scholar. Usher's business ventures include a best-selling line of fragrances, and a business venture with RBMG (Raymond Braun Media Group).

For more information on Usher's New look Foundation, please visit http://ushersnewlook.org. Follow Usher on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

LIVE NATION LAS VEGAS

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Usher, Keith Urban, Mariah Carey and Sting at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and Bruno Mars at Park Theater at Park MGM; Tony Bennett, The Doobie Brothers, Chicago, ZZ TOP and Adam Lambert at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; and Shania Twain, Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani and Scorpions at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including T-Mobile Arena, Mandalay Bay Events Center, MGM Grand Garden Arena, House of Blues, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, and more. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook, Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

CAESARS PALACE

World-renowned Las Vegas resort and a Top 10 "Best U.S. Casino" by USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice, Caesars Palace features 3,980 hotel guest rooms and suites, including the all-new Palace Tower featuring 10 new luxury villas, the 182-room Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace and Forbes Star Award-winning The Laurel Collection by Caesars Palace. The 85-acre resort offers diverse dining options from the award-winning Bacchanal Buffet, to celebrity chef-branded restaurants, including the newest additions Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN and from Giada De Laurentiis, Pronto by Giada, as well as Bobby Flay's Mesa Grill, one of Nobu Matsuhisa's largest Nobu Restaurant and Lounge, Restaurant Guy Savoy and MR CHOW. From restauranteur and television star Lisa Vanderpump, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden is the resort's newest hot spot, featuring craft cocktails, small bites and of course, Rosé. The resort also features nearly 130,000 square feet of casino space, including a recently renovated race and sports book boasting the largest screen on the Strip at 138 ft., a five-acre Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, the luxurious Qua Baths & Spa, COLOR Salon by celebrity hairstylist Michael Boychuck, five wedding chapels and gardens, and the 75,000-square-foot OMNIA Nightclub with the top DJs such as Calvin Harris, Martin Garrix and Zedd. The 4,300-seat Colosseum, Billboard Magazine's "Venue of the Decade: 2000 – 2009," spotlights world-class entertainers including Sting, Keith Urban, Rod Stewart, Reba, Brooks & Dunn and Jerry Seinfeld. The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace showcases more than 160 boutiques and restaurants. Caesars Palace is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit caesarspalace.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Caesars Palace on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram.

