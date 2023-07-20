Usher Syndrome Society Commits Another $500,000 for New Round of Usher Syndrome Research Grants

Funded projects will help drive collaborative ear-­‐and-­‐eye Usher syndrome research focused on the discovery pipeline including identification of therapeutic strategies and development of novel therapeutic agents.

NEEDHAM, Mass., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Usher Syndrome Society (USH Society), a non-­‐ profit that uses storytelling through the arts, educational events, and collaboration to raise public awareness and funds for research to find treatments and a cure for Usher syndrome (USH) announces a request for applications for Usher syndrome research grants. The "Usher Syndrome Society Translational Research Grants" are intended to support translational research on Usher syndrome in either Preclinical Research and/or Mechanism-­‐based Therapeutic Development. The USH Society has committed to funding $500,000 over 2-­‐years for research projects that include well-­‐documented research collaborations across sensory modalities and across scientific disciplines. The submissions will be evaluated by the USH Society Scientific Advisory Committee, which is comprised of world-­‐renowned hearing and vision scientists. The initial 'Letter of Intent' must be submitted by 5PM ET on September 1, 2023. For more information visit: https://www.ushersyndromesociety.org/research/

Usher syndrome is a progressive genetic condition affecting the retina and inner ear, leading to combined vision loss and hearing loss in approximately 400,000 people worldwide. Usher syndrome is the most common genetic cause of combined deafness and blindness.

The USH Society is committed to supporting Usher syndrome research at labs with promising work and specific funding needs that accelerate Usher syndrome research towards treatments and a cure. The USH Society has funded research targeting all subtypes of Usher syndrome at institutions including Massachusetts Eye and Ear, Boston Children's Hospital, University of Oregon, Weill Cornell Medicine, University of Tübingen Institute for Ophthalmic Research, and the University of Iowa Institute of Vision Research.

About the Usher Syndrome Society

The USH Society is a non--profit created because of an urgent need to save the sight and hearing of those living with Usher syndrome. Realizing that the two most important ways to accelerate research are educating the public and raising research funds, the USH Society began using photojournalism, film, and educational events to bring Usher syndrome to the forefront of rare diseases. The Usher Syndrome Society is a registered 501(c)3. Visit www.UsherSyndromeSociety.org for more information.

About the Scientific Advisory Committee

The USH Society Scientific Advisory Committee is chaired by Jeffrey R. Holt, PhD, Professor of Otolaryngology and Neurology at Boston Children's Hospital and Harvard Medical School. Other members: Eliot Shearer, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Otolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery at Harvard Medical School and Boston Children's Hospital; Teresa Nicolson, PhD, Professor of Otolaryngology, Head & Neck Surgery at Stanford University; Shannon Boye, PhD, Professor and Associate Chief in Cellular and Molecular Therapy at the University of Florida; Bence Gyorgy, MD, PhD, Head of Clinical Translation at the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology in Basel, Switzerland.

Contact:

Nancy Corderman, President & Founder

[email protected]

SOURCE Usher Syndrome Society