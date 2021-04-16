Ushering a New Age of Creativity and Empowerment for Artists - TRiCERA Announces Partnership With Curvegrid and Zora

TOKYO, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Authenticity and authorship is becoming increasingly important as digital art and NFTs gain momentum. TRiCERA adds weight to the provenance of NFT art, and provides additional assurance to digital artists and collectors, working with creators to ensure the reliability of transactions. TRiCERA will address these issues in an escrow role to ensure the safety of transactions between NFT digital artists and users.

Bringing users and artists the newest art experience on the market, NFT transaction functionality is a crucial service for artists who want to sell their digital art works with proof of uniqueness. The transaction system of digital artworks by NFT is a service that can provide a new livelihood for artists who want to prove the uniqueness of their digital artworks and sell them. More than 100 digital artists are partnering with TRiCERA's NFT transaction system, which enables users to buy digital art with Ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, after Bitcoin.

Artists who upload NFT art in TRiCERA ART will gain tokens issued by TRiCERA. TRiCERA will be the intermediary between the artist and the user, ensuring the artwork authenticity and ensuring both parties can deal with each other with confidence.

TRiCERA's new NFT feature launch is scheduled for early May.

Curvegrid

Curvegrid is a blockchain technology company based in Tokyo, Japan. Curvegrid's MultiBaas blockchain middleware makes it fast, easy, and cost effective for companies to build on multiple blockchain platforms. Turnkey MultiBaas solutions are available for financial services, decentralized finance, online gaming, document management, logistics, and manufacturing that help companies get to market with blockchain faster than otherwise possible.

Zora

Founded in 2020, Zora is a universal protocol to mint, share and exchange NFTs. It powers a vibrant creative community; home to projects from grammy-winning musicians, iconic fashion designers, poets, painters, and digital creatives from all over the globe. Its open-source structure makes it free to use and open to build on. Zora puts creative technology directly into the hands of creators and developers making innovation more accessible on the internet. By pushing the boundaries of creative ownership and technology access across the web, Zora challenges to unlearn what it means to create value for one another and opens a conversation that questions Zora's understanding of how ownership, media, and platforms interact today.

TRiCERA

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, TRiCERA is one of the biggest global online art marketplace in Asia for discovering artworks and collecting art online. TRiCERA's technology enables the growth of the entire art market by effectively connecting supply and demand at a global scale with 17,000+ artwork inventory and 2,400+ partners across 80+ countries. Launched in 2019. The top five countries in terms of number of registered artists are the U.S., South Korea, the U.K., Italy, and Germany. Learn more at https://www.tricera.net, and follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/TriceraInc), and Instagram (@tricerainc).

Company Profile

Name: TRiCERA,Inc.

CEO: Tai Iguchi

Head Office: 3-22-5 Takanawa, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Date of establishment: November 2018

Capital stock: 138 million yen

Business: TRiCERA ART, a global art marketplace

Website: https://www.tricera.net

Public Relations: Maji Yusuke

Mail: [email protected]

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE TRiCERA, Inc.