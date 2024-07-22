ATLANTA, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Usher's New Look (UNL) the nation's leading nonprofit philanthropic organization dedicated to uplifting underserved youth through the power of education and the pursuit of excellence will convene its 2024 Disruptivator Summit: Living In Your Legacy. The seventh annual UNL Disruptivator Summit, the largest youth conference in the Southeast, will take place Wednesday, July 24 through Friday, July 26 on the campus of Oglethorpe University in Atlanta. More than 500 students are expected to participate.

USHER’S NEW LOOK NONPROFIT ORGANIZATION CONVENES LARGEST YOUTH CONFERENCE IN THE SOUTHEAST WITH 500 STUDENTS FROM COAST-TO-COAST JULY 24-26 IN ATLANTA

The 2024 UNL Disruptivator Summit is the most comprehensive youth conference in the 25-year history of Usher's New Look, founded by musical artist and philanthropist Usher Raymond IV. Since 1999, UNL has helped transform the lives of more than 60,000 young people. Through UNL's comprehensive program, students receive a "New Look" on life. In this capacity, 100% of UNL participants graduate high school and 95% go on to college, with 61% being first-generation college students. For more information about UNL and its impact, please visit here.

"Young people are a force of nature, and their dreams and goals power the future of our society," says Careshia Moore, President and CEO of Usher's New Look. "As the focal point of our programming, the Usher's New Look Disruptivator Summit is dedicated to providing youth with critical tools and access to help them find their spark, tap into their power, and inspire them to excel with the goal of impacting their communities now and in the future."

The 2024 UNL Disruptivator Summit will provide a platform for students from a variety of backgrounds and circumstances to 'disruptivate' the issues affecting them by offering new approaches, new solutions and real-time opportunities. Program highlights include announcing UNL's 2024 Disruptivator of the Year Awardees, high school students who exemplify leadership and excellence; career excursions; mental health and wellness sessions; networking sessions; and a Met Gala-style Disruptivator Ball. The UNL Disruptivator Summit will also feature a Disruptivator Experience event on Friday, July 26, bringing together leaders from across a variety of sectors to discuss the future, and showcase UNL's impact over the last 25 years.

The 2024 UNL Disruptivator Summit is made possible several corporations and organizations dedicated to ensuring a bright future for the next generation of leaders. These include IBM SkillsBuild, Southwest, FINN Partners, WM Events, and Prima. Excursion sponsors include SCAD, Emory Healthcare, Atlanta Hawks Basketball, Trilith Studios, Travelers, State Farm, Walmart, Porsche, Captain Planet Foundation, Wells Fargo, Soul Asylum Studio Group, Christopher Wolf Crusade, and J's Kitchen Culinary Incubator.

About Usher's New Look

Usher's New Look is a 501c3 organization founded by Usher Raymond IV in 1999. For 25 years, Usher's New Look has supported a vision that all youth should be afforded the chance to unlock their full potential.

Contact:

Helen Shelton

FINN PARTNERS for Usher's New Look

SOURCE Usher’s New Look