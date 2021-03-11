USHG's Danny Meyer to be featured in special session of Collective[i] Forecast on Clubhouse

NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collective[i] ®, a recognized leader in AI-enabled digital sales transformation, today announced that Danny Meyer, Founder and CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group (USHG) and Founder of Shake Shack, is confirmed to participate in Collective[i] Forecast, a series of live, virtual events, that features the world's preeminent leaders and innovators sharing their knowledge about the innovation that is disrupting and transforming how we work and live.

Collective[i] Forecast featuring Danny Meyer will take place on the audio-only social networking app, Clubhouse, Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 5:30 P.M. EST and will explore the topic: "SPACs, Enlightened Hospitality & No Kid Hungry."

The discussion will focus on USHG's distinctive culture of Enlightened Hospitality, which prioritizes employees first and foremost and has driven the company's ongoing evolution into a multifaceted hospitality organization. The discussion will also delve into how the hospitality industry is likely to evolve post-pandemic, as well as USHG's newly launched SPAC, and its support of No Kid Hungry, Share our Strength's national campaign dedicated to ending childhood hunger.

To learn more about this special session of Collective[i] Forecast featuring Danny Meyer, March 11, visit: https://www2.collectivei.com/forecast-danny-meyer

Hosted by Collective[i] co-Founder and Chairperson, Heidi Messer, Collective[i] Forecast brings together a diverse group of attendees across all sectors and roles, including senior business executives, entrepreneurs, and journalists, as well as Collective[i] clients and partners, with the goal of helping our community adapt to a changing playing field and inspiring them to imagine what is possible.

About Collective[i]: Collective[i] ® is a recognized leader in digital sales transformation.

