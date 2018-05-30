USHL Selects BAUER as Exclusive Equipment Supplier

EXETER, N.H., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Hockey League (USHL) and Bauer Hockey announced today an exclusive partnership in which the top brand in hockey will supply equipment to the premier junior league in the U.S.

"The USHL is thrilled to be partnering with Bauer Hockey as the League's exclusive equipment supplier," said Tom Garrity, USHL President and Commissioner. "Bauer is an iconic brand name in hockey and this deal with the USHL will be instrumental for our league's future moving forward."

Beginning with the upcoming 2018-19 season, BAUER will be the official equipment supplier to the USHL. The company will supply all USHL member clubs with gloves, helmets, visors, sticks and pants for the next three years with a mutual option to extend to a fourth year. Bauer Hockey will also supply all USHL member clubs with off-ice apparel, including warm-up jackets and pants, workout gear, hoodies, hats and polos. This partnership will provide USHL players with the highest-quality gear to help them perform their best.

"We're excited to partner with the premier junior league in the United States," said Darryl Hughes, Senior Director, Sports Marketing. "Knowing the game's top developing players and future stars trust BAUER when it matters most is a testament to our commitment to advancing both performance and safety, and we look forward to a successful and lasting partnership."

The USHL includes 17 teams and is the only Tier 1 junior league in the United States. Known for its success in developing and advancing players to the collegiate and professional levels, for the past five seasons the league featured 30 or more NHL Draft picks, and each season hundreds of players commit to NCAA Division 1 programs.

To learn more about the USHL, visit www.USHL.com. For more information about Bauer Hockey, visit www.Bauer.com.

ABOUT THE USHL

The USHL celebrated its 16th season as the nation's only Tier I junior hockey league in 2017-18. 30 or more players from the USHL have been selected in five consecutive NHL Drafts, and more than 400 players on team rosters last season committed to NCAA Division I schools, further establishing the USHL as the world's foremost producer of junior hockey talent.

ABOUT BAUER HOCKEY

Bauer Hockey is the world's most recognized designer, marketer and manufacturer of hockey equipment. Founded in Kitchener, Ontario in 1927, Bauer Hockey developed the first skate with a blade attached to a boot, forever changing the game of hockey. Since then, Bauer Hockey has continued to develop the most sought after products in the industry, including the widely successful SUPREME®, VAPOR® and NEXUS® lines of products.

