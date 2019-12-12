USIC Names Michael P. Ryan As President and CEO

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of USIC announced the appointment of Michael P. Ryan to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer. Ryan, a Board member of the Company for over a year, will retain his seat on the Company's Board of Directors and immediately begin his role leading the company.

USIC would like to thank Rob Tullman for the last six years growing and developing the company. Rob intends to remain an investor in, and friend of, the company.

Tullman stated "Mike Ryan is a great fit for the Company at this point in its evolution. I wish him and the team the very best and look forward to the next chapter for USIC."

Ryan joins USIC with thirty-eight years of experience directing field level delivery of high-quality service offerings to customers. Most recently, Ryan was President and Chief Executive Officer of Comcar Industries in Auburndale, FL., a transportation and logistics company. Prior to that, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Shipping Corporation (USCC), a leading provider of long-haul marine transportation for petroleum and chemical cargoes in the U.S. coastwise trade. Before USSC, Ryan was the President and Chief Executive Officer of American Commercial Lines (ACL) in Jeffersonville, IN. ACL is a major Jones Act inland marine transportation and manufacturing company. Ryan has also held senior leadership positions with CSX Transportation directing several large commercial business units.

Ryan stated, "This is an exciting time for everyone involved with USIC. Our goals will include continuing to provide our customers with the safest, most accurate and efficient locate and utility services. There is tremendous employee talent at USIC, with employees developing and consistently delivering superior levels of service. USIC continues to grow as a highly desirable place to work and I am honored to now be a part of this management team."

Michael Penner, Chairman of the Board of USIC stated, "On behalf of the board, we thank Rob for his leadership in growing the company. Looking ahead, Mike Ryan is the ideal choice to serve as the next CEO of USIC. He is a proven leader with an unmatched understanding of business, culture and people. He is the right person to lead USIC into the future. We are confident he will capitalize on new opportunities and steer USIC to even greater heights."

About USIC: Performing over 70 million locates annually, USIC is the most trusted name in underground utility damage prevention. USIC also provides a full suite of utility services throughout the United States and Canada. From local infrastructure to national networks, we protect underground utilities across the country - keeping you connected to your customers and keeping the public safe. Your communities are our communities.

SOURCE USIC

Related Links

https://www.usicllc.com

