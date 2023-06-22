USIJ Commends Reintroduction of the Patent Eligibility Restoration Act

News provided by

Alliance of U.S. Startups & Inventors for Jobs

22 Jun, 2023, 15:08 ET

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Intellectual Property, reintroduced the Patent Eligibility Restoration Act, a crucial piece of legislation that will empower small businesses, inventors, and entrepreneurs to innovate. It was co-sponsored by Subcommittee on Intellectual Property Chair Chris Coons (D-DE). Chris Israel, executive director of The Alliance of U.S. Startups & Inventors for Jobs, issued the following statement on the bill:

"Our nation is built by small businesses, entrepreneurs, and inventors who disrupt the status quo with big ideas. Senators Tillis and Coons clearly understand that these innovators need strong, predictable intellectual property protections to launch next-generation products, grow businesses, and create economic opportunities for American workers.

"The Senators' legislation will restore the patentability of products in critical industries, including artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and 5G, thereby encouraging small businesses' development of breakthrough technologies and bolstering the U.S. economy.

"USIJ applauds the reintroduction of the Patent Eligibility Restoration Act and urges Congress to pass the legislation as soon as possible."

About The Alliance of U.S. Startups & Inventors for Jobs

USIJ is an association of inventors, startups, venture capital investors, entrepreneurs and supporters, whose efforts to bring new companies and new technologies into being are entirely dependent on a reliable system of patent protection. Collectively, we have launched dozens of companies in areas including biotechnology, clean energy, medical devices and wireless technology.

Press Contact:
Chris Israel
Executive Director, USIJ
[email protected]
202.327.8100

SOURCE Alliance of U.S. Startups & Inventors for Jobs

