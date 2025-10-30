USIM Appoints Laura Wilson Crist as Senior Director, Business Development

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- USIM, the next-gen media agency that propels brands forward, announced the appointment of Laura Wilson Crist as Senior Director, Business Development. In this role, Crist will partner with marketing leaders to identify growth opportunities and craft transparent, outcomes-driven media solutions that align brand goals with measurable results.

Crist brings more than 15 years of cross-disciplinary experience spanning media, marketing, and partnerships. She began her career on the agency side at Edelman, Weber Shandwick, and Spark Foundry, supporting Fortune 500 brands across CPG, beverage, and retail. She later moved into publisher sales at Condé Nast and Gallery Media Group. Most recently, at Tripscout, she helped scale a creator-led media company—building partnerships with more than 60 destinations and travel brands and creating and evolving the company's go-to-market strategy across sales, product, and revenue.

"We're thrilled to welcome Laura Wilson Crist to USIM as Senior Director of Business Development. Laura's deep expertise and proven leadership in identifying new business opportunities and driving client growth make her a tremendous addition to our team," said Dave Gensler, Chief Revenue Officer at USIM. "Bringing experienced leaders like Laura on board strengthens our ability to deliver strategic, results-driven solutions across every market."

"I'm excited to join USIM and focus on practical, accountable growth for clients," said Crist. "Clear communication and data-driven decisions are how lasting partnerships get built."

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Crist is a certified yoga sculpt instructor and world traveler who has explored 49 U.S. states and more than 60 countries. She credits those experiences with shaping her approach to leadership, rooted in curiosity, balance, and genuine connection.

About USIM

USIM is a forward-thinking media agency delivering innovative, data-driven strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Committed to impactful results, USIM combines industry expertise with technology to craft tailored media solutions that drive measurable outcomes. With a national footprint and a dedication to transparency, USIM partners with brands to create campaigns that resonate and drive success. For more information, visit www.theusim.com

