USINAS SIDERÚRGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. - USIMINAS ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ANY AND ALL OUTSTANDING 5.875% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. – Usiminas (the " Offeror "), a corporation (sociedade por ações) organized under the laws of Brazil, announces that its cash tender offer (the " Tender Offer "), on behalf of the Issuer (as defined below) for any and all outstanding 5.875% senior notes due 2026 (the " Notes "), issued by Usiminas International S.à r.l. (the " Issuer "), a private limited liability company (société à responsabilité limitée) organized under the laws of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 412F Route d'Esch, 1471 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, and registered with the Luxembourg Register of Commerce and Companies under number B112737, expired today at 5:00 p.m., New York City time (the " Expiration Time "). At the Expiration Time, valid tenders had been received with respect to US$224,068,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes. The Notes are fully, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by the Offeror. The Notes are admitted to the Official List of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's Euro MTF market.

The Tender Offer was made by the Offeror on behalf of the Issuer, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in an offer to purchase, dated January 16, 2025 (the " Offer to Purchase "). The Offeror informs that the Financing Condition has been fully satisfied. Any capitalized term used but not defined in this press release has the respective meaning set forth in the Offer to Purchase.

The Offeror expects to accept and to cause the Issuer to make payment for all validly tendered Notes on or about January 28, 2025 (the " Settlement Date ").

Holders of Notes who validly tendered their Notes at or prior to the Expiration Time are eligible to receive US$1,005 per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes. In addition, accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date to, but not including, the Settlement Date for the Notes will be paid in cash on all validly tendered and accepted Notes.

