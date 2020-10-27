Using a Measured Approach to Growth, Ecotone is Recognized as a 'Fast 50' Company

FOREST HILL, Md., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing your company's bottom line is a primary focus for most companies; however, Ecotone, an ecological restoration firm, focuses on strategic growth—increasing revenue and creating more jobs, while staying grounded in its foundation as a fun, hard-working, creative company that has a family feel. Showcasing a 27% average percentage change in revenue in the three-year span from 2017 through 2019, Ecotone has been ranked as the No. 33 fastest growing private company in Greater Baltimore by Baltimore Business Journal.

Owner & Founder, Scott McGill & Ecotone Employees

"Focused execution of stormwater remediation and ecological restoration by counties, states and municipalities has contributed to our company's growth," Ecotone's owner Scott McGill told the BBJ. "We have worked hard to respond to our clients' needs, many of whom are required by the EPA and state of Maryland to reduce water pollution within the Chesapeake and surrounding watersheds."

McGill noted that the company has increased its workforce from 12 employees in 2012 to 75 today. "Keeping a family feel to the business has been a challenge but we've done things like Family Fun Day, a company trip to Hershey Park, sharing season tickets to the Orioles with employees, and meat share day, where the company purchases meat at a 4H livestock auction and shares the meat with employees. It is by far the most popular employee appreciation activity we've experienced," he said.

Looking to the future, McGill eyes revenue growth opportunities spurred by the need to address climate change. "Climate change and resiliency are becoming more of a focus in the environmental restoration industry as flooding is becoming more prevalent as sea levels rise. We also see opportunities in shoreline restoration work, as well as green infrastructure," McGill told the BBJ.

About Ecotone:

Founded in 1998, Ecotone is a Harford County, MD based ecological restoration company that designs and builds sustainable ecosystems to reduce erosion of stream banks, manage stormwater, conserve and restore wetlands, and restore forests. The company provides full-delivery ecosystem restoration, mitigation, design, construction, and consulting solutions throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Ecotone officially became a B Corp in 2018, a certification for businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. To learn more, please visit www.ecotoneinc.com.

