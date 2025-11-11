Using a Novel Automated Immunoassay to Streamline Batch Testing, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In this free webinar, learn about an alternative automated immunoassay technology and how it performs compared to traditional ELISA. Attendees will discover how the features of an automated immunoassay technology have enabled a biopharma to improve immunoassay method performance. The featured speakers will share case studies demonstrating the implementation of an automated immunoassay technology for quantifying IgG titer and residual impurities, as well as for evaluating product potency with target binding assays at a biopharma.

During monoclonal antibody manufacturing, process-related impurities such as host cell proteins and protein A can affect product safety, activity, quality and stability. Downstream purification processes aim to remove these impurities, and residual levels must be minimized in the final product. Using a case study, this webinar will introduce a novel automated immunoassay-based alternative using nanoliter-scale microfluidics in place of ELISA, which is considered the gold standard method for impurity quantification.

In this case study, the platform was used to quantify residual host cell proteins, measure and titrate the antibody and verify that the antibody binds specifically to its target (target binding assay) in bioprocess samples. The study demonstrates how the new technology can streamline clinical batch release testing as a reliable alternative to conventional ELISA.

Register for this webinar to learn how automated immunoassay solutions can streamline impurity quantification and clinical batch release.

Join Fabrice Cantais, Senior Scientist, Analytical Leader for Biologics, Servier; and Kira Hedström, Application Scientist, Gyros Protein Technologies, for the live webinar on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at 10am EST (4pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Using a Novel Automated Immunoassay to Streamline Batch Testing.

