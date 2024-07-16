Using Advanced Automation to Transform Local Broadcast TV Ad Buying Becomes Easier with Locality and Centriply Partnership

Accelerate Buying Process and Enhance Multimarket Local Inventory Management for Advertisers and Broadcasters

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tango Media Systems, the specialized Advanced TV ad tech division of Centriply, announced its newest collaborative effort with local video solutions provider Locality. With dedicated support from custom inventory management tool, TangoRESPONSE®, and the Tango Media Systems ad tech team, Locality offers fast proposal responses to agencies and advertising partners looking for multimarket reach, bringing best-in-class local campaign solutions to both broadcast owners and advertisers.

Tango Media Systems' (https://www.centriply.com/products/) latest deployment of TangoRESPONSE (v30) marks another automation success story for Broadcast TV station groups and ad sales teams across the country. The ease of inventory selection reduces turnaround time from request to proposal to minutes, instead of the previous weeks. "This is all part of our effort to bring a 'frictionless' proposal process into the local TV buying marketplace. We have significant investment in our technology, and our staff, so that Broadcast sales teams can bring the benefits of Local TV impressions to their clients," states Rob Bochicchio, President, Centriply.

"Straightforward surfacing of all available inventory across many markets grows ad budgets for station groups. It provides the speed to market—along with the reach—for these groups, such as Locality, to handle more customers, increase volume and effortlessly fill station schedules, supporting TV's leading role in a changing media landscape," Bochicchio explained. He adds, "By using the speed of APIs and the control of automation, we put ad sales teams in the driver's seat by utilizing our algorithms to provide them the best options for closing a sale."

For broadcast groups and ad agencies alike, the complex nature of local advertising execution has long been a pain point. Ray Karczewski, EVP, Broadcast Sales, Locality acknowledges this, noting, "There is an execution trade-off to how powerful local broadcast can be to the sales outcomes for advertisers, and we have shifted those challenges to ourselves to solve for and execute." Ray adds, "Locality acts as a direct extension of a broadcaster's salesforce, ensuring advertisers guaranteed access to the local consumer. We're shouldering the hard work to simplify execution and this partnership proves that."

"Together with Locality we're pushing our platform to provide answers to the question: What does the potential of TV look like in the future? Locality's linear TV campaigns can improve the experience and abilities of planners and buyers of media across the TV industry," said Lisa Pusin, Client Success Manager, Tango Media Systems.

Pusin continues, "Our ability to deliver precise and actionable local TV campaigns with daily updated inventory, gives Locality's team outstanding new options. With TangoRESPONSE, they can be creative and respond quickly with leading edge tactics that are unique in this arena. Our intuitive platform offers sales teams the control they need to consider opportunities, while retaining client specs from RFP all the way through the buying and attribution stage."

About Centriply

Tango Media Systems is an independent ad tech developer on a mission to give media owners, agencies and brands the technology that taps into the scale of TV with the abilities that digital marketers expect. (https://www.centriply.com/products/)

About Locality

Locality is the industry's preeminent local television solutions provider, committed to addressing the evolving needs of advertisers by unlocking the power of local and driving dollars to the local video marketplace. Locality brings together the best talent in both broadcast and streaming helping brands tap into the mindset of the local consumer and precisely reach optimal markets. Having served more than 1,500 ad agencies and 4,500 advertisers, to date, Locality offers the best premium inventory that the industry has to offer to help brands optimize their spend and target audiences at scale with direct access to over 150+ streaming publishers and 300+ local broadcast stations. Our team operates from 11 locations across the U.S. designed to strategically service 100% of DMAs. For more information, please visit www.locality.com

