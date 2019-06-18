That's why the Geneia Data Intelligence Lab is focused on using artificial intelligence (AI) and leading-edge data science techniques to create models that reduce costs for health plans, physicians and employers through earlier identification and engagement of those at-risk of high-cost conditions such as heart failure and diabetes.

"Health plans, hospitals, physicians and employers are increasingly using predictive and prescriptive models to lower healthcare costs," said Fred Rahmanian, Geneia's chief analytics and technology officer. "Take the Geneia Data Intelligence Lab's Diabetes Complications model, for example. Preliminary results show that a health plan with one million members using this model to predict and intervene with those diabetics determined to be at-risk for a diabetes-related complication may potentially realize an annual savings of approximately $1.5 million."

To learn more about the models the Geneia Data Intelligence Lab is creating, download the white paper, Using AI to Drive Lower Healthcare Costs.

