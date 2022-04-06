Using Augmented, Virtual Reality - CG1 Solutions Launches Private Beta Test for Reality Hub, a Metaverse Training System for Hospitals

MIAMI, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami-based CG1 Solutions (cg1Solutions.com), which specializes in providing engaging technology solutions for a wide variety of clients, has announced the long-awaited launch of a private beta test for Reality Hub, a metaverse training system for hospitals.

Reality Hub will provide training on a wide range of medical equipment using Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) and several major health systems throughout the United States have contacted CG1 about being part of the beta test according to CG1 President Edwin Rivera.

Edwin Rivera, president of CG1 Solutions, demonstrates defibrillator instructions using Augmented Reality. The company has announced the beta test launch of Reality Hub, a metaverse training system for hospitals using both Augmented Reality (AR) and Visual Reality (VR).

"Reality Hub is using AR technology to provide quick and efficient training solutions that hospitals and health care systems have needed," said Rivera, whose CG1 Solutions has worked with clients such as Walmart, West Kendall Baptist Hospital, Scope AR, Disney Consumer Products, Alliance Laundry Systems, Synnova Health, Mitsubishi and iNewton.

According to Rivera, hospitals would 'subscribe' to the Reality Hub content for their training needs on specific pieces of equipment and would receive an iPad already loaded with AR/VR content about that equipment. The hospital personnel simply follow the instructions, points the iPad at the equipment and AR/VR images on the iPad screen allows the personnel to get 'hands-on' training instantly.

One recent hospital executive interested in joining the beta test described the subscription system as 'Netflix for the medical field.'

"That description is pretty accurate," said Rivera, a former Desert Storm Marine whose company has been designated as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). "By subscribing to Realty Hub content, hospitals will be able to use the latest technology to get up to speed faster and more efficiently. The old system—shipping the equipment, then having someone install it, then waiting for a company rep to come by to train the personnel—is time-consuming and inefficient for today's hospital systems. In addition, by using the Reality Hub method, new personnel joining that department can simply use the iPad content and be brought up-to-speed immediately. No need to wait until another visit from the machine's rep for a second round of training."

For more information on Realty Hub or CG1 Solutions, Rivera can be reached via email, [email protected] or via phone, (786) 699-1452.

Media Contact:

Lewis Matusow

305.775.6575

[email protected]

SOURCE CG1 Solutions