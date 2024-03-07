Using DIY Beauty Experiences to Enable Effective Co-Creation of Products for Consumers in the Post Pandemic Era and Cost of Living Crisis

DUBLIN, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Using DIY Beauty Experiences to Enable Effective Co-Creation of Products With the Consumer?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report explores how DIY beauty experiences can help consumers become involved with creating more personalized products.



This report provides a look into how consumers are using DIY beauty solutions to navigate the post-pandemic era and the cost-of-living crisis.



Scope

With the current cost-of-living crisis, the interest in DIY beauty products has intensified as consumers are looking to reduce their spend.

Growing interest in personalization, and DIY solutions supported by improvements in technology and data collection, have translated into a plethora of new products and services.

Blending the physical and digital world will become increasingly relevant as consumers become reliant on virtual experiences such as online try-ons.

As beauty becomes more holistic, the DIY and personalized beauty proposition needs to consider factors such as internal health, lifestyle, surrounding environment and nutrition.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

At-home

In-store

Tech solutions

What's next?

Take-outs

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Proven Skincare

Function of Beauty

Sephora

L'Oreal

AI

