Using Early Real-world Evidence Generation to Drive Commercial Success, Upcoming Webinar with Sciensus, Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, explore the strategic value of early real-world evidence generation in biotech development, focusing on what data is needed, when it matters and how emerging companies can build a fit-for-purpose plan to support both regulatory approvals and reimbursement goals.

The featured speakers will discuss how evidence generation ties directly into business development, pricing and healthcare technology assessment (HTA) success and share insights into how delaying data capture can erode product value.

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delaying the design and execution of a real-world evidence strategy can lead to costly consequences for market access, price and HTA outcomes. Drawing from actual case studies and market trends, this webinar defines what fit-for-purpose evidence needs are for each stage of development and shares examples of successful early, integrated evidence strategies. Attendees will learn how to align evidence generation plans with business development, regulatory and reimbursement goals to reduce uncertainty, accelerate access and maximise value for a successful launch.

Register for this webinar to discover why delaying evidence generation can result in costly consequences for your launch.

Join experts from Sciensus, Noolie Gregory, Head of Evidence Generation; and Andrew Cummins, Vice President, Business Development, for the live webinar on Monday, November 24, 2025, at 11am EST (5pm CET/EU-Central).

Sciensus is a leader in integrated commercial services, with over 30 years' experience in unlocking access for the right medicine to the right patients in Europe.

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Using Early Evidence Generation to Drive Commercial Success.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit www.xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit www.xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks