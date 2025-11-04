Using Imaging in Clinical Trials to Improve Data and Decisions, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how to recognize and address common blind spots in clinical trial imaging strategy. Attendees will gain insight into practical approaches for managing imaging workflows, including site qualification, training and data submission. The featured speakers will share best practices for partnering effectively with imaging service providers as an extension. Attendees will learn how emerging technologies like AI and LLMs can support and streamline imaging operations. The speakers will also share lessons learned from a real-world use case demonstrating imaging strategy in action.

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Imaging is one of the most complex yet underestimated components of modern clinical trials. While imaging endpoints provide critical insights for regulatory approval and patient outcomes, many Clinical Operations leaders experience blind spots in planning, execution and vendor management. Without the right strategy, these gaps can cause delays, budget overruns and compromised data quality.

This webinar will provide a practical framework for navigating the nuances of implementing an imaging strategy in clinical trials. Drawing from real-world experience, the discussion will highlight common pitfalls, from protocol design through site management and data submission, and explore strategies to anticipate challenges before they arise.

The featured speakers will also discuss the evolving role of emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and large language models (LLMs), in imaging workflows, as they help teams streamline data handling and enhance trial efficiency.

The session will also include a unique real-world use case, offering an inside look at how imaging challenges were successfully addressed in practice and what lessons Clinical Operations leaders can take forward. By the end of the webinar, participants will be better equipped to identify blind spots in their imaging strategies, apply practical solutions and strengthen collaboration with imaging service providers.

Register for this webinar to gain actionable insights into building and strategizing imaging in clinical trials to minimize risk, reduce delays and set the stage for smarter trials.

Join Diandra Donald, Project Manager II, Median Technologies; Jessica Bell, Senior Solutions Consultant, AG Mednet; and Catherine Tyner, Head of Clinical Strategy, AG Mednet, for the live webinar on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at 11am EST (5pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Using Imaging in Clinical Trials to Improve Data and Decisions.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit www.xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit www.xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks