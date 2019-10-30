Using Microlearning to Create Cybersecurity Awareness

ZUERICH, Switzerland, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Even the best technology can't stop a virus from attacking if a company's employees are not aware of risks and possible intrusions in cyberspace. To prevent these problems, MicroLector has created a free e-learning app which contains small cybersecurity lessons and creates awareness for cybersecurity.

Microlearning is about acquiring and retaining information with short time investments instead of long tedious study sessions. All lessons have been optimized for smart phones and selected lessons have voice command capability which enables learners to listen and respond without ever clicking on the device.

Businesses can create customized versions of the 5 cybersecurity lessons to the specific needs and their industry. This is crucial to improve employee acceptance about the dangers of cybersecurity and create permanent awareness.

By creating a study group, a supervisor will automatically receive updates on the progress of his/her team. Learning progress is saved and detailed statistics on each study group member are available. Questions which have not yet been successfully answered can be repeated separately. The supervisor can also modify questions and answers to adjust the training units in order to perfectly match the knowledge level of the participants.

MicroLector is also an app in which you can create and distribute micro lessons on any subject matter for free. This enables creators to transfer knowledge successfully, track the progress of study groups or individuals and constantly optimize learning. A number of free public lessons are already available after launch and many more are to follow.

MicroLector is an e-learning startup, which focuses on simplifying learning by providing small learning experience to increase motivation and retention. The 2 founders from Germany and Switzerland have many years experience with educational software. The app is currently available for iPhone and iPad and in the near future also for Android and web.

