Using OIG's 7 Elements to meet HIPAA, OSHA, and SOC 2 requirements

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group released guidance on how to use OIG's 7 elements to meet HIPAA, OSHA, and SOC 2 requirements.

Compliance is not just a regulatory requirement but is at the core of ethical and effective standards. Because of its complex nature, Compliancy Group created a comprehensive guide to help healthcare organizations navigate the OIG's 7 Elements of an Effective Compliance Program .

Get tips like how to:

Identify key compliance issues

Implement best practices using OIG's 7 Elements

Embrace a culture of compliance

Find out how to ensure your compliance plan is a dynamic tool to safeguard your organization.

About Compliancy Group

Solve healthcare compliance challenges quickly and confidently with simplified software. Compliancy Group offers a robust toolset to track and manage all your healthcare compliance requirements with customizable software. Get an overview of your compliance readiness and easily generate reports to prove your compliance efforts. Expedite incident reporting and response management, record all the efforts, and identify organizational risk with a complete set of ticketing, tracking, and analysis tools.

Remove the complexities and stress of compliance, increase patient loyalty and the profitability of your business, and reduce risk. Endorsed by top medical associations, clients can be confident in their compliance program. Learn more about Compliancy Group and healthcare compliance!

