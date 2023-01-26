Using OpenAI to Automate Customer Service With Y Meadows

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Y Meadows, Inc., a technology company dedicated to helping customer support teams improve the quality of their service through the use of artificial intelligence, announces that companies can now use Y Meadows to integrate OpenAI with their knowledge base and ticketing system.

Y Meadows integration of OpenAI technology allows companies to take advantage of GPT-3's search and language generation capabilities.

Customer support teams can now directly connect OpenAI within their internal knowledge base and ticketing systems including Salesforce and Zendesk. Direct connection with Microsoft Outlook and Google Gmail allows for responding immediately to emails as well as support cases. Using OpenAI's GPT-3 embedding technology, Y Meadows matches the customer's question with the relevant knowledge–even when that knowledge is company-specific.

Using the power of OpenAI's generative tools, Y Meadows creates responses to customer issues and integrates those responses with the company's internal support systems. For applications where precision is essential, Y Meadows offers human-in-the-loop verification of the response.

"As digital transformation continues to tighten the bonds between businesses and their customers, Y Meadows seeks to equip businesses with the appropriate tools to adapt to rapidly changing environments. Accomplishing this mission requires a strong commitment and understanding of emerging technologies," said Alan Rich, CEO of Y Meadows.

About Y Meadows

Y Meadows specializes in customer service automation to improve the customer support experience. Y Meadows currently operates in the United States and France.

Investors in Y Meadows include Bain Capital Ventures, the venture capital arm of Bain Capital, which is one of the world's leading private multi-asset alternative investment firms with approximately $130 billion in assets under management.

For more information about Y Meadows or to request a demo, visit ymeadows.com or email them at [email protected] .

Media Contact:

Summer Terry

817-991-9298

[email protected]

SOURCE Y Meadows