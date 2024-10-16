Using Physical and Digital Cutting-Edge Technology to Reinvent the Classic Board Game

ENCINO, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For those of us that remember sitting around the kitchen table playing board games like Parcheesi, Monopoly or Life, it was a magical time when families talked, laughed and just spent quality time together.

But the advent of the video game era, where 53% of US households own a video game console, has relegated most board games to that of occasional nostalgic fun.

Finders Creepers is a forward-thinking, innovative game that sets a new standard for the future of board games.

MGA Entertainment, one of the largest privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, saw a different future and with the technological expertise of digital marketing agency AvatarLabs, is reintroducing the board game. Their answer is Finders Creepers, a forward-thinking, innovative game that at launch immediately set a new standard for the future of board games.

Finders Creepers, from MGA's games division Micro Games of America, delivers a first-of-its-kind AR-driven board game, featuring network player capabilities and utilization of full mobile phone and tablet play in concert with the physical board game itself. Finders Creepers sets itself apart from games in the market today with this AR integration, adding layers of virtual characters to the real-world environment. In short, Finders Creepers ushers in a new genre of board game experience that bridges the physical and digital worlds – App-Vanced™ only from MGA.

Finders Creepers has infused innovative technology to engage today's video game-focused and hand-held device reliant consumer. And by bringing AR to the traditional board game space, is pushing the boundaries of interactive family entertainment and creating an immersive play experience.

Authorities in board games, MGA recognized the need for an expert in utilizing technology in the game space to make their concept a reality. AvatarLabs developed the Finders Creepers app that brings the board game's compelling storyline to life using cutting-edge AR technology to create an interactive experience that bridges the physical and digital worlds.

"We've had a long history of innovation and industry firsts in the world of marketing digital experiences," says Rex Cook, co-founder of AvatarLabs. "We were the first to create a film-branded game on the iPhone, first to use AR lenses to market a film on Snapchat, and now we are helping to usher in a new era for the family board game!"

Best known for their work on countless Film and TV title launches, AvatarLabs has also developed numerous innovative mini-games, mobile games, and digital engagement experience campaigns for mega-brands like McDonalds, Toyota, Subway, Coca-Cola, Lego, and Crocs.

Finders Creepers has been very well received, selling out every day at Gen Con, the largest tabletop game convention in North America, as well as earning a coveted spot on Walmart's Top Toys for the 2024 Holiday Season.

With more children than ever owning a smartphone in 2024, the future of board games could easily depend on the ability to incorporate technology into gameplay and easy access handheld devices. According to Statista, 62 percent of American children own their own cell phone, with 20 percent owning their own device at age nine or younger. MGA Entertainment, with the technological insight of AvatarLabs, created Finders Creepers as a way to meet families where they want to be – at the intersection of technology and actual human engagement.

