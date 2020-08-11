Using Technology to Mitigate the Spread of COVID-19 in Nursing Homes, Hospitals and Health Centers

MIAMI, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a short time, the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) has changed the world and how we interact. This virus has caused devastation worldwide, leading everyone to find ways to live in this new and changing time. Nursing homes, hospitals, and health care centers have been especially hard hit and are required to keep up services while mitigating the spread of Covid-19. IQH3D is here to aid with the 'new normal', both during and post quarantine, with our autostereoscopic (glasses-free) 3D displays. IQH3D glasses-free 3D displays deliver engaging, life-like 3D content that is revolutionary for entertainment, advertising, public service announcements and has been confirmed by several clinical studies, to be effective in the treatment and care of dementia and other age-related cognitive diseases.

IQH3D 65" Poster

How can our Glasses-Free 3D Technology help?

Therapeutic

Several studies including one that used our 65" display, have confirmed that 3D content can help calm and treat patients with dementia and other age-related cognitive diseases. Our 3D displays show life-like 3D content that is proven to grasp the attention of these patients better than regular 2D and is more comfortable to use than other 3D screens that require glasses. IQH3D is collaborating with healthcare facilities to create content that is specifically geared towards the treatment of their patients including life-like videos of therapeutic scenes such as waterfalls, nature parks, beaches, and sunset. "If they can't go outside, we will bring outside to them" (Loyal Haylett, CEO IQH3D).

Entertain

Healthcare facilities can use our displays to entertain visitors in waiting rooms as well as patients, with movies, therapeutic videos, music videos and games.

Public Relations

Our displays can be used to communicate between patients, their families and various healthcare providers, as well as to introduce staff and the facilities to its residents and visitors. They are also great for displaying healthcare information, business and building directories and public service announcements, while reducing the need to communicate face to face.

Pilot Program

We are currently implementing our highly anticipated nursing and healthcare program in Canada that is scheduled to begin in summer 2020.

About IQH3D

IQH3D is a glasses-free 3D company based in the USA, we have resellers and customers worldwide. IQH3D, along with our main manufacturing partner Stream TV Networks, give top quality products and services to our esteemed customers. Our current line of products includes; IQH3D UltraD Display, multi-view 3D displays, single-view 3D monitors with eye-tracking technology, 3D Android phones (Q-Phone), screen protectors and cases for iPhone, IQH3D App for iPhone (with 3D music videos, movies, and video clips), IQH3D CMS. Our services include 3D content creation and conversion. Our content creation partners 3Scape of Canada and Qoobex of USA each has a wealth of experience in top quality 3D video production. We will be releasing the IQH3D tablet as well as the IQH3D Android App soon. IQ Haylett and IQH3D are registered trademarks of IQ-Haylett LLC in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

For business inquiries contact

Website: www.IQH3D.com

USA

David Ross +1 305 403-9900

[email protected]

Canada

Mathias Fuchs +1 416 671 0223

[email protected]

Press contact

Anita Baker

[email protected]

SOURCE IQH3D

