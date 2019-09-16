Using WhatsApp With Your Friends? Now You Can Figure Out if They Have a Secret Crush on You

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, New York-based Mei App Inc announced the release of their application, Mei, on Apple's App Store. Originally released on Android phones, Mei uses artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze text message conversations to give users personalized relationship advice and intelligence.

In this initial version for Apple iPhones, Mei allows users to import a WhatsApp conversation and its AI predicts whether the contact is interested in the user romantically. It will also give advice on how to better relate to the contact if there seems to be a major gap in communication. The app's AI relies on neural network models, trained on millions of text message conversations, to make its assessments on romantic intent and perceived personality differences.

"In many ways, Mei is the world's foremost expert on texting, having seen more pick-up lines, flirty texts, passionate exchanges, and spiraling break-ups than any human," says Founder Es Lee. "Mei acts as the friend you hand your phone to when you need help decoding a conversation, but instead of relying on personal judgment, her assessment and advice are based on data and knowledge accumulated from years of research," Lee adds.

How it works:

Install Mei from Apple's App Store and log in with your phone number. Open WhatsApp and open the conversation you want to analyze. Tap on the contact's name and scroll down to "Export Chat" and select "Without Media." In the popup, select the Mei icon and then "Export to Mei." Open Mei and find the conversation you want to analyze. Make sure you have enough credits and run the analysis by hitting the pulsating heart.

You'll get a score from 0% to 100% indicating the likelihood the contact has a crush on you. If there are enough words from the contact, you'll also get advice on how your personalities are different and what you could do to bridge the gap.

Mei App Inc also announced that with its latest update on Android, users of its texting app have the ability to import WhatsApp conversations for analysis. Mei, on Androids, has over 600,000 downloads and already contains a wide range of AI and advanced messaging features which will be incorporated into the iOS/iPhone version over time.

