USmax Awarded Prime Contract for FEMA Cloud Managed Services

FAIRFAX, Va., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- USmax Corporation ("USmax"), a leading provider of Information Technology (IT) Infrastructure Management. and Enterprise Application services, announced today that it has been awarded a prime contract by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide Cloud managed services to the Disaster Assistance Improvement Program (DAIP) Cloud environment.

FEMA's DAIP program supports the President's Executive Order 13411: Improving Assistance for Disaster Victims and serves as the front-end Internet portal for disaster survivors seeking government assistance. USmax will deliver Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) hosting and storage, service desk support, administrative services, and surge support. Mark Sikorski, Chief Operating Officer, states "USmax is very pleased to provide cost effective and scalable Cloud managed services in direct support of FEMA's mission to provide assistance to those in need."

