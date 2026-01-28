USMBP Welcomes York Flashings to its Growing Family of Brands

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- US Masonry and Building Products ("USMBP" or the "Company") today announced the acquisition of York Flashings, LLC ("York"), a leading manufacturer of flexible flashing and moisture management systems used in commercial, institutional and residential construction. This transaction marks USMBP's third strategic acquisition since Kinderhook's initial investment in July 2024 and represents a meaningful step in USMBP's strategy to build the most trusted masonry and construction accessory brands through quality, service, innovation and performance.

USMBP is a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC ("Kinderhook"). York adds premium flexible flashing to the USMBP platform, complementing Cheney, its rigid flashing brand, Mustang Metal, specializing in custom stone anchors, as well as the Heckmann Building Products brand of veneering anchoring systems and accessories. The acquisition expands USMBP's capabilities into high quality commercial, municipal and institutional markets where York already has basis-of-design and unlocks further opportunity in the residential construction market.

Specializing in transition membranes and through-wall flashings, York has been designing and producing flashings since 1935. As the leader in the commercial and residential flashing industry, York has led the charge to create flashings that are compatible with the air barriers and insulations that populate the cavity wall.

"York Flashings is proud to join the USMBP family as its newest member. We have just completed the most successful year in our company's 90‑year history, and we are incredibly proud of the commitment and achievements of our entire team," said Craig Wetmore, President of York Flashings. "As we look ahead, the York team is energized by the opportunity to contribute to what USMBP is building. We are confident that, together, we will create a strong and promising future."

"York produces an industry-leading product and we're thrilled to welcome them to the USMBP family of brands," said Jordan Eisenberg, CEO of USMBP. "They have built a high-quality, customer-trusted platform with an exceptional team, and strategically, York is a perfect fit for USMBP."

"York is an excellent strategic fit for USMBP and expands the platform's presence in the moisture management category across a broad range of end markets," said Nate Druckenmiller, Principal at Kinderhook. "We're excited to support York's next phase of growth as part of the broader USMBP platform."

Fredrikson & Byron P.A. served as legal counsel to Kinderhook for the transaction. Financing for the transaction was provided by Twin Brook Capital Partners and Kayne Anderson Private Credit.

About Kinderhook Industries



Founded in 2003, Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that has raised over $10 billion of committed capital. We have made in excess of 500 investments and follow-on acquisitions since inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching differentiated, growth-oriented investment opportunities with financial expertise and our proprietary network of operating partners. Our focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental & industrial services, and light manufacturing & automotive sectors.

For more information, please visit: www.kinderhook.com

About USMBP

US Masonry & Building Products ("USMBP") is a leading vertically integrated platform for masonry and concrete accessories, combining trusted brands, efficient distribution and value-added manufacturing. USMBP is the parent company of the Heckmann®, Wej-It®, TOGGLER®, Cheney Flashing® and York Flashing® brands of specialty construction anchors, fasteners, wall systems, and moisture management products. The Company serves professional contractors, distributors, OEMs, and retail customers across residential, commercial, institutional and infrastructure markets. USMBP employs an omnichannel go-to-market strategy, reaching customers directly through e-commerce and field sales as well as through a growing network of distribution locations. Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, USMBP operates additional facilities in New York, South Carolina, Maryland, Texas and Maine.

For more information, please visit: https://www.usmbp.com

SOURCE Kinderhook Industries