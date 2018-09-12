USMD Hospital at Fort Worth Appoints Kathy Early CEO, CNO

Early has been serving as interim CEO and CNO at USMD Hospital at Fort Worth since June. She brings nearly 30 years of health care experience, including extensive senior leadership experience in perioperative and nursing roles. She has been with USMD since 2003, having served, most recently, as vice president of patient services at USMD Hospital at Arlington.

Prior to joining USMD, Early served as nurse manager of surgical services at Arlington Memorial South Medical Center, which is now USMD Hospital at Arlington. She also has experience as a head nurse, staff RN and clinical coordinator.

"Kathy is a highly seasoned health care executive who brings tremendous experience to this position," said Richard C. Johnston, M.D., FACP, chief executive officer and chief physician officer, USMD Health System. "Her background, skills and aptitude will serve her well in this role, and I look forward to her ongoing leadership and commitment to moving the hospital forward. I am confident she will be a tremendous asset to the hospital, helping ensure growth while continuing to help USMD fulfill its mission of making the health system work better for everyone, inspiring people to live healthier lives."

Early holds a master's degree in Nursing from Texas Tech University Health Science Center, where she graduated top in her class.

About USMD Holdings, Inc.



USMD is a physician-led, integrated health system committed to exemplary patient care. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USMD is part of OptumCare and serves the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area with more than 250 physicians and associate practitioners, and provides healthcare services to patients in more than 20 different specialties at its two hospitals, one cancer treatment center and nearly 50 physician clinics, many of which are multi-specialty. All 27 of USMD's primary care clinics have been accredited by the Patient Centered Medical Home Program, a recognition program that is part of the National Committee for Quality Assurance. This recognition means that USMD's primary care clinics successfully display and utilize evidence-based, patient-centered processes that focus on highly coordinated patient care and long-term patient relationships. For more information about USMD, visit www.USMDinc.com.

About USMD Hospital at Fort Worth



USMD Hospital at Fort Worth is a unique physician-owned facility where clinical and surgical excellence is the everyday standard. With six state-of-the-art surgical suites, USMD Hospital at Fort Worth is equipped for a wide variety of cases. Designed and built with the patient in mind, USMD Hospital at Fort Worth offers separate entrances and facilities for pediatric and adult patients, including separate registration, waiting, pre-op, surgery and recovery areas. If an overnight stay is required, the hospital offers eight private inpatient suites complete with Wi-Fi, a small refrigerator, TV and an additional bed for an attending family visitor. What further differentiates USMD Hospital at Fort Worth from its competitors is its 1:4 nurse-to-patient ratio versus the national average of 1:8. For more information about USMD Hospital at Fort Worth, visit www.usmdfortworth.com.

SOURCE USMD Hospital at Fort Worth

Related Links

http://www.usmdinc.com

