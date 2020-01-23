USMJ Announces 150 CBD Hemp and Cannabis Essentials Products On www.USMJ.com

DALLAS, Texas, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) ("USMJ") today announced that the company's eCommerce site www.USMJ.com, now has over 150 CBD, Hemp, and Cannabis Essentials. Management reports the number of daily visitors to the www.USMJ.com eCommerce site is growing by leaps and bounds. The www.USMJ.com brand name recognition is expanding bolstered by the brand recognition of the products available on the site. Products can be purchased using Visa, Mastercard, Discover or an electronic check.

Visit www.USMJ.com now.

The company is making regular announcements featuring different products available on the www.USMJ.com eCommerce site. The site was launched last year featuring EVERx CBD Sports Water from USMJ's partner Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA). Among other products, USMJ added Hemp4mula Chewing Gum and Hemp4mula Gummies, CBD infused candies from Kali-Extracts (USOTC: KALY). Yesterday, USMJ featured HEMPZ moisturizer now available on www.USMJ.com:

Hempz Sweet Pineapple & Honey Melon Herbal Body Moisturizer

FEATURES:

Enriched with 100% Pure Natural Hemp Seed Oil

Paraben-Free, Gluten-Free, 100% Vegan, THC-Free

BENEFITS:

Miracle Oil Blend™ - Signature blend of essential oils effectively nourish skin helping to hydrate, repair and restore skins moisture barrier leaving skin soft, smooth, supple and nourished

Pineapple Extract - helps to condition, soften and invigorate skin

Honey Melon Extract - a natural antioxidant with Vitamin A and E properties help hydrate and nourish skin

Jojoba Seed Oil - natural anti-inflammatory properties help to provide even skin tone while keeping skin hydrated, nourished and conditioned

To learn more visit www.USMJ.com and www.GrowUSMJ.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

